ATLANTIC – To start a season a little bit later than many of their opponents, some teams figured to have a leg up on the Riverside boys’ soccer team.
Not so.
The Bulldogs went 3-0 the first week of the season, and the third of those games came with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Atlantic Friday night at the Trojan Bowl.
“To win all three games is huge for us. That really gets us off on the right foot,” said Bulldog coach Rick Ryun. “We got some young kids in there and I’m really proud of how they did tonight.”
The Bulldogs controlled the ball on the Atlantic side of the field for a good portion of the contest, and kept goalkeeper Tyrell Williams busy. Williams had several great saves for the Trojans throughout the contest.
Caden Manzer connected on a corner kick to put the Bulldogs on the board with about 13:50 to go in the first half.
“We’ve been good at corner kicks the last few yearrs and we really try to capitalize,” said Ryun. “It just worked out for us. Manzer can do a little bit of everything for us out there.”
Trojan coach Matt Smith said the play “came quickly and kind of caught us off guard. They were in the right position.”
Bentley, who had three goals Thursday night against AHSTW, used his speed to give the ‘Dawgs an insurance goal midway through the second half. A chance to capitalize on a penalty kick with just under 14 minutes left didn’t work out, but the defense held on as the Trojans got more aggressive late.
Other than the play where they gave up the first goal, Smith thought his Trojans played pretty well on defense throughout the game.
“We switched back and changed up our formation and we knew it was going to be rough. I was proud of them and how much they adjusted,” he said. “The last five minutes, we really started possessing the ball up. We’ve just got to continue doing that stuff.”
Atlantic’s Beau Dickerson got cleated up a little bit during the game and came out, taking away the top offensive option for the Trojans. But, Smith said, he’ll be fine and will play at today’s Trojan Invitational.
Speaking of which, that’s where the Trojans (1-4) turn their attention to: the Trojan Invitational, where they’ll host Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and West Central Valley of Stuart.
The first games are at 9 and 10:30 a.m., with the third-place game at noon and the championship at 1:30 p.m.
“There’s not a whole lot we can change. Just rest up and get our legs ready for tomorrow morning,” said Smith.