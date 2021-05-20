DES MOINES – It’ll be hard to know at the end of the state track meet what sprinting event Haley Rasmussen will like better.
The 200-meter dash, or the 400-meter version?
“Oh, I don’t know,” said the indecisive Trojan senior after finishing the latter of those two races Thursday at the Iowa Class 3A state track meet Thursday at Drake Stadium. “200 don’t feel as bad, but ... it’s just the hard work you put in pays off.”
She certainly has a reason to like both, as she’ll be bringing home two individual medals from Des Moines. Her 1:00.71 time in the 400 earned her the eighth-place medal.
Earlier in the day, she made the final cut for the girls’ 200 final with a 26.43 time, the eighth-fastest, it’s now just a question of how high she’ll place.
Leader is Audrey Biermann of Western Dubuque, with a 25.17 performance, but just a half-second separates the current second place from eighth.
The 200-meter dash final is 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Just run my race. I’m going to focus on tomorrow’s race (the 4x400-meter relay) and then get ready for Saturday with the sprint medley and finals of 200. I’ll just run how I know.”
McCREEDY REFLECTS
Just two races to go in her high school career, and there were many positive things that Taylor McCreedy took from the girls’ 3000-meter run earlier Thursday.
She turned in a time of 11:36.64, good for 19th place.
“I did my best under the circumstances,” she said after the race. “I’m not happy but I can’t focus on that. Can only focus on the races for Saturday.
“I learned a lot from this race,” she continued. “Every year you can go in with a plan and I had an idea but you don’t really know how it’s going to be because you haven’t run agains these runners before.”
McCreedy began with a waterfall start and was among the early leaders before falling back. Ballard’s Sheywae Johnson won it handily, in 9:57.21.
She has just two races left now, today’s 4x400-meter relay preliminaries, and Saturday’s 1500-meter run. It’ll be one last chance to run with some of her lifelong friends and in competition with friends from other teams, those she’s made over the years.
“I’m going to focus on having fun,” she said.
SHUTTLE HURDLE JUST MISSES
One event the Atlantic boys were hoping to gain points come Saturday was the shuttle hurdle relay.
The Trojans ran well, but it wasn’t quite enough to advance the senior quartet to the finals.
Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance and Colin Mullenix teamed to finish in 1:03.32, 10th overall in Thursday’s preliminaries. Dallas Center-Grimes nabbed the eighth and final spot for Saturday’s finals with a 1:02.57.
“Got off to a good start and stayed with those guys. It was just not the outcome we wanted,” said Reynolds, who ran lead-off in the race.
“It was exciting to be here,” said Weaver. “A lot of emotions, just not what we wanted. A little disappointing but it was still fun to be here.
“We’ve been working all season long fort the same goal and we obviously fell a little short. But we’re all seniors so to go out together is kind of cool,” he concluded.
“I wouldn’t want to do it with a different group of guys,” said Vance. “I’m glad it was us four and we did what we did.”
OTHER RACES
Other Atlantic results from Thursday:
Girls’ 4x800:
- The Trojans overcame a dropped baton just moments into the first leg to turn in a 14th-place performance at 10:21.16. Seniors Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen ran alongside freshman Claire Pellett and sophomore Ava Rush.
Boys’ 4x800:
- It was underclassmen in this event, and the Trojan foursome of Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone that built for the future with a 22nd-place finish in 8:39.27.