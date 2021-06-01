CORNING – A total of 101 cars packed the pits at the Adams County Speedway on Saturday night for the annual Hall of Fame night, presented by R & S Collectibles of Corning.
An intermission ceremony honored 2021 inductees Richard “Dick” Williams, Nancy Robards, Greg Hample, Charlie Summers, Mike Garner and Paul Glendenning.
The night started off with the first of two Liberty Realty Compact features. In the opener which was postponed two weeks ago, it was Ryan Brown of Fontanelle scoring his first career ACS feature win while Andrew Akers of Bedford also came home a career best second. Defending track champion Chris Vannausdle was third, Bryan Vannausdle fourth, and Sean Babgy rounded out the top five.
In the night cap for the Compacts, it was Chris Vannausdle going back to his winning ways, scoring his third feature on the season in just four starts. For the second time on the night Bryan Vannausdle would follow his father across the line finishing in second with Sean Bagby rounded out the podium in third. Owen Richards scored his second top five of the season with a fourth place finish while Ryan Brown completed the top five.
Defending Chat Mobility Hobby Stock track champion Tom Myers took advantage of the pole position and drove to his first “A” Feature win of 2021. Luke Ramsey had the run of the night coming home in second after charging from eleventh on the grid. Current point leader Jeremy Purdy came home in third with Matthew Hudson and Jerid Lund Rounding out the top five. After four races the top four drivers are separated by just 30 points.
In the O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Mods it looked like Daniel Baudler was on the way to his second win of the season until contact with a lapped car sent the leader sideways exciting turn two where he would roll multiple times.
Baudler was able to walk away from the incident. When the race returned to green it was Jerod Weston taking control and driving to his second win on the season after starting in twelfth. Shawn Kralik also charged to the front from his eleventh starting spot to score the runner up spot while Atlantic’s Ed Hamilton grabbed the third spot. Tyler Fudge and Bryce Allen rounded out the top five.
Brad Derry, the 2020 Northland Oil Stock Car Champion, also had a breakout night in scoring his first ACS victory of the season. Derry wasted little time in taking control of the 15 lap affair and was able to hold off former track champ Buck Schafroth for the win. Glen Hoyt scored his first top five of the year in third, followed by Steve Churchill and David Nail Jr. in fifth.
The premier division Poet Modifieds saw the veteran Jeff Wiggins making his way back to victory lane, his first win on the 2021 campaign. Jesse Dennis moved from his fourth row starting position to finish second while point leader Randy Foote continue his strong start with another podium run in third. Brad Bergren and Jeff James would finish out the top five.
This Saturday (June 5), Tri-State Ford of Maryville Missouri will present Week 5 of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at ACS. The speedway will also honor the top 15 Modified drivers from one year ago along with the top 12 Stock cars during pre-race ceremonies. Action will return to its normal time, with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
A Feature: 1. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[2]; 2. 70-Jesse Dennis[7]; 3. 37-Randy Foote[9]; 4. 38-Brad Bergren[10]; 5. 71-Jeff James[8]; 6. 0-Tony Hardisty[11]; 7. 10J-Josh Cooper[6]; 8. R21-Ryan Schaffer[12]; 9. 41-Thor Anderson[4]; 10. 777-Cody Olsen[5]; 11. 29- Monte Most[1]; 12. 13F-Troy Fudge[13]; 13. 4-Rod Sprague[14]; 14. 22-Mark Karg[3].
Heat 1: 1. 22-Mark Karg[2]; 2. 41-Thor Anderson[1]; 3. 37-Randy Foote[6]; 4. 777-Cody Olsen[3]; 5. 10J-Josh Cooper[4]; 6. 0-Tony Hardisty[5]; 7. 4-Rod Sprague[7].
Heat 2: 1. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[1]; 2. 70-Jesse Dennis[2]; 3. 71-Jeff James[5]; 4. 38-Brad Bergren[6]; 5. 29-Monte Most[3]; 6. 13F-Troy Fudge[7]; 7. R21-Ryan Schaffer[4].
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature: 1 1. 37D-Brad Derry[7]; 2. 92-Buck Schafroth[10]; 3. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]; 4. 55-Steve Churchill[8]; 5. 42-David Nail JR[1]; 6. 31- Nick Woodard[6]; 7. 30-Andy Davison[13]; 8. V31-Todd VanEaton[9]; 9. 20-Lance Swartz[2]; 10. 69X-Matt Avila[12]; 11. 5- Cody Doolittle[15]; 12. 82M-Anthony Robertson[5]; 13. 9-John Kinser[11]; 14. 5X-Joe Weaver[14]; 15. 3-Mike Albertsen[4].
Heat 1: 1. 77-Glen Hoyt[1]; 2. 55-Steve Churchill[6]; 3. 92-Buck Schafroth[7]; 4. 42-David Nail JR[2]; 5. 20-Lance Swartz[3]; 6. 9- John Kinser[4]; 7. 30-Andy Davison[5]; 8. 5X-Joe Weaver[8].
Heat 2: 1. 37D-Brad Derry[5]; 2. 3-Mike Albertsen[2]; 3. 31-Nick Woodard[4]; 4. 82M-Anthony Robertson[3]; 5. V31-Todd VanEaton[6]; 6. 69X-Matt Avila[1]; 7. 5-Cody Doolittle[7].
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature: 1 15 Laps | 00:21:52.338 1. 86J-Jerod Weston[12]; 2. 0-Shawn Kralik[11]; 3. 72-Ed Hamilton[1]; 4. 37-Tyler Fudge[8]; 5. 16A-Bryce Allen[4]; 6. 21- Cody Werner[5]; 7. 20-Kirk McKay[13]; 8. 98-Bret Sheppard[22]; 9. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[21]; 10. 57S-David Schwartz[18]; 11. 66-Nathan Buchanan[6]; 12. 13M-Matthew Munyon[3]; 13. 78-Evan Davis[15]; 14. 62-Rick Barton[14]; 15. 15-Billy Dyer[20]; 16. 11W-Alan Worth[9]; 17. 6B-Daniel Baudler[2]; 18. 88-Destry Jarmin[24]; 19. 88X-Hayden Johnston[10]; 20. 87X-steven biggerstaff[17]; 21. 18-Michael Leal[7]; 22. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[23]; 23. 5-Josh Sink[19]; 24. 32-Dillon Carlisle[16].
Heat 1: 1. 16A-Bryce Allen[2]; 2. 86J-Jerod Weston[8]; 3. 88X-Hayden Johnston[3]; 4. 18-Michael Leal[4]; 5. 20-Kirk McKay[1]; 6. 32-Dillon Carlisle[7]; 7. 5-Josh Sink[6]; 8. 98-Bret Sheppard[5].
Heat 2: 1. 13M-Matthew Munyon[1]; 2. 72-Ed Hamilton[6]; 3. 0-Shawn Kralik[8]; 4. 37-Tyler Fudge[5]; 5. 62-Rick Barton[7]; 6. 87Xsteven biggerstaff[3]; 7. 15-Billy Dyer[2]; 8. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[4].
Heat 3: 1. 6B-Daniel Baudler[3]; 2. 21-Cody Werner[4]; 3. 11W-Alan Worth[5]; 4. 66-Nathan Buchanan[2]; 5. 78-Evan Davis[7]; 6. 57S-David Schwartz[1]; 7. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[8]; 8. 88-Destry Jarmin[6].
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature: 1. 7-Tom Myers[1]; 2. 17-Luke Ramsey[11]; 3. 4-Jeremy Purdy[4]; 4. 38H-Matthew Hudson[6]; 5. 95-Jerid Lund[3]; 6. 40XDavid Weeda[5]; 7. 72-Matthew McAtee[12]; 8. 79-Ryan Sutter[7]; 9. 104-Chris Bates[9]; 10. 22-Tanner Dixon[8]; 11. 20- Jeremy Auten[13]; 12. 11F-Colton Garside[17]; 13. 5-Derek Myers[16]; 14. 7K-Bobby Key[21]; 15. 35-Blake Henry[10]; 16. 9-Brit Pellman[24]; 17. 33-Tim McCollum[19]; 18. 7H-Adam Hensel[14]; 19. 21-Bennett Johnson[22]; 20. 44-Ed Swanson[20]; 21. 52-Jerry Richards[23]; 22. 10G-Dustin Grout[18]; 23. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[2]; 24. 71-Patrick Pellman[15]; 25. (DNS) 29-Anthony Fletchall.
Heat 1: 1. 17-Luke Ramsey[8]; 2. 4-Jeremy Purdy[5]; 3. 72-Matthew McAtee[9]; 4. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[1]; 5. 20-Jeremy Auten[4]; 6. 5-Derek Myers[7]; 7. 33-Tim McCollum[6]; 8. 21-Bennett Johnson[2]; 9. 9-Brit Pellman[3].
Heat 2: 1. 22-Tanner Dixon[1]; 2. 79-Ryan Sutter[6]; 3. 40X-David Weeda[2]; 4. 104-Chris Bates[4]; 5. 7H-Adam Hensel[8]; 6. 11FColton Garside[7]; 7. 44-Ed Swanson[3]; 8. (DNS) 52-Jerry Richards.
Heat 3: 1. 95-Jerid Lund[2]; 2. 7-Tom Myers[6]; 3. 38H-Matthew Hudson[1]; 4. 35-Blake Henry[4]; 5. 71-Patrick Pellman[8]; 6. 10GDustin Grout[3]; 7. 7K-Bobby Key[5]; 8. 29-Anthony Fletchall[7].
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1: 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[10]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[9]; 3. 31-Sean Bagby[8]; 4. 69X-Owen Richards[2]; 5. 19-Ryan Brown[13]; 6. 28-Andrew Akers[11]; 7. 007-Tom Steinbach[6]; 8. 23-Dustin Sheppard[5]; 9. 14J-Chris Buchanan[14]; 10. 18-Matt Buchanan[3]; 11. 73-Kelsi Kautz[18]; 12. 35H-Andy Haley[4]; 13. 12-John Berg[15]; 14. 74-Bruce Cross[12]; 15. 74R-Cody Wilson[17]; 16. 98-Elijah Hoyt[20]; 17. 69C-Dusty Champlin[16]; 18. (DNS) 45-Samantha Robb; 19. (DNS) 5- Zander Steiner; 20. (DNS) 14-David McClain; 21. (DNS) 92-Cody Robb; 22. (DNS) 01-Makade Wilson; 23. (DNS) 27-Tyler Hoover.
Heat 1: 1. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[7]; 2. 35H-Andy Haley[4]; 3. 31-Sean Bagby[5]; 4. 23-Dustin Sheppard[1]; 5. 19-Ryan Brown[8]; 6. (DNS) 69C-Dusty Champlin; 7. (DNS) 14-David McClain; 8. (DNS) 01-Makade Wilson.
Heat 2: 1. 74-Bruce Cross[8]; 2. 15-Chris Vannausdle[7]; 3. 69X-Owen Richards[3]; 4. 007-Tom Steinbach[4]; 5. 14J-Chris Buchanan[2]; 6. 74R-Cody Wilson[1]; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt[5]; 8. 27-Tyler Hoover[6].
Heat 3: 1. 28-Andrew Akers[7]; 2. 18-Matt Buchanan[5]; 3. 5-Zander Steiner[3]; 4. 45-Samantha Robb[4]; 5. 12-John Berg[2]; 6. 73- Kelsi Kautz[1]; 7. (DNS) 92-Cody Robb.