AUDUBON – All the pieces were in place last fall for Audubon to make a return trip to the Iowa eight-man state semifinals.
They had a pair of all-state caliber wide receivers and a ton of juniors and sophomores who helped lead the Wheelers to an unbeaten regular season. In fact, in a pandemic-impacted season, coach Sean Birks’ team wasn’t really challenged in their first seven games.
Then came Remsen St. Mary’s and the playoff quarterfinals, and it was a hurdle that proved to be a little too much to overcome in a 44-28 loss and a step short of the school’s second-straight appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The good news is that virtually all of the pieces are in place for Audubon to make another deep post-season run, one that could end with a mighty impressive trophy.
Just two seniors were on last year’s team, but they were major players in the Wheelers’ recent run of success: twins Ethan and Joel Klocke. Both were among the stat leaders in receiving, combining for 24 total touchdowns, two thirds of those receiving.
Quarterback Gavin Smith, a senior, is one of the area’s most dynamic quarterbacks and is expected to create quite a dilemma for opposing teams. With a rating of 170.2, he returns 2,366 total yards – 1,002 passing, 1,359 rushing and seven receiving – so it’ll be tough to know what he’ll do on any given play.
With the departure of the Klocke twins (706 combined yards), the next top targets could be Braden Wessel (198 yards, two touchdowns), Garrett Christensen (126 yards, two touchdowns) and Matthew Beisswenger (112 yards, two touchdowns), so the passing game is far from bare.
Besides Smith, Wessel will probably be the next biggest threat on the ground with 111 yards and two touchdowns; nobody else has more than 68 yards rushing, so a third threat will have to come from a group that includes juniors Carson Bauer, Collin Bauer, Garrett Christensen and Jay Remsburg, and sophomore Evan Alt.
A big offensive line, one that’s well experienced to boot, should help Smtih out, with seniors Joey Schramm and Alex Foran, and junior Cooper Nielsen anchoring the front line.
Defensively, the Klocke boys led in several key tackling categories, combing for 86 total tackles and nine tackles for losses. However, Schramm had 4.5 quarterback sacks and a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss among his 35 total tackles, while Carson Bauer had 3.5 sacks. Senior Rylan Hansen had three fumble recoveries, while Smith had four interceptions with one being a pick-six.
Schramm should get some help defensively from guys such as juniors Cooper Nielsen, Christensen and Gavin Larsen.
Top newcomers listed by Birks are a trio of seniors: Carter Andreasen at running back and linebacker, Brandon Jensen at defensive back, and Jordan Schrader as a lineman.
Matthew Beisswenger was good on 57-of-68 PAT attempts and averaged 34.7 yards per punt.
“We should be able to match up size wise with most of our opponents,” said Birks. “Our (offensive and defensive lines) average 6’2” and 225 (pounds). We are an experienced group.”
But with the graduation of the Klocke twins, there will be that challenge.
“Those two seniors provided a lot of leadership. We need to see some seniors step up and take on those leadership roles,” said Birks.
District 10 is the Wheelers’ home this year, one that has two other perennial powers: CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard. All three teams are expected to compete for the district title.
“We respect every opponent equally,” said Birks. “We are looking forward to kicking off our season Aug. 27 on the road against a talented Southeast Warren team. Our schedule is extremely tough this year.”