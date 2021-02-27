The News-Telegraph area had several girls' basketball players honored on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's teams announced last week.
In Class 1A, the west central team had six players make the squad: Audubon's Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen; Exira-EHK's Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen, and CAM's Eva Steffensen.
Tom Petersen, the longtime coach for Exira-EHk, was named the coach of the year.
In Class 2A, the southwest team had two players from AHSTW: Claire Denning and Kailey Jones. Coach of the year was Nodaway Valley's Brian Eisbach, who led the Wolverines to their first-ever state tournament appearance.
Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen was on the southwest Iowa team in Class 3A after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer in 5-on-5, which the Trojans began playing for the 1993-1994 school year. Justin Morton of Roland-Story was the district's coach of the year.