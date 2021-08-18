Several area football teams will be participating in scrimmages this Friday night as the start of the 2021 season fast approaches.
The first games of the season are Friday, Aug. 27, but this Friday night some will be either hosting or traveling to scrimmages. Some will be intra-squad, others will be against area teams.
Here’s what’s going on as was known Tuesday:
Atlantic:
- The Trojans will host Carroll for a pre-season scrimmage. The freshman team will play at 6 p.m., with the varsity to take the field at 7 p.m. No admission will be charged.
Audubon:
- The annual Red-White Wheeler scrimmage will be 6:30 p.m. at Chis Jones Field. The Audubon Lions Club will host a tailgate party starting at 6 p.m., with the meal including a pork sandwich, chips and a beverage. Tickets are $7 and available in advance from Lions Club members or at the gate.
AHSTW:
- The Blue-White Game will be at the Vikings’ home field, with activities starting at 6 p.m.
CAM:
- The Cougars will host Lenox for a pre-season sports drink scrimmage at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field in Anita. Admission is one sports beverage. There will be limited concessions.
Riverside:
- The Bulldogs will scrimmage Clarinda Friday at 7 p.m. in Clarinda.
VOLLEYBALL
Additionally, several volleyball scrimmages have been planned for area teams.
CAM and Griswold will meet for their annual scrimmage Thursday at CAM High School in Anita. The games begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Atlantic will host several area teams at their clinic, with Griswold being among the area teams participating. That starts at 10 a.m.