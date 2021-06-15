Atlantic sophomore Jada Jensen helped lead the Trojans to a record 10-win season and set the season mark for most goals with 27.
Her efforts were certainly noticed by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association – she's first-team all-state.
Her name was among those listed by the IHSSCA when teams were announced Monday. She's on the first team in Iowa Class 2A, as a forward. Among her 27 goals were games where she scored six (against Riverside) and five (vs. Creston).
On the boys' side, AHSTW's Raydden Grobe was a second-team pick in Class 1A. The junior forward had 19 goals and three assists on the season to lead the Vikings in a 4-9 year.