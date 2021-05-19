DES MOINES – A big week lies ahead for the AHSTW and ACGC track programs.
ACGC has seven total – five boys, two girls – going to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. AHSTW’s girls will be representing in five events for the three-day event, which starts Thursday and goes through Saturday.
Here’s a look at the events – seven boys, nine girls for those counting – the Trojans will be competing in, where they’re seeded and who the front-runners are in each event:
THURSDAY
Girls’ 3000-meter run:
- ACGC senior distance specialist Rylee Sloss qualified with a time of 11:38.13, placing her 18th. Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden is the favorite at 10:39.45.
Girls’ 200-meter dash (preliminary):
- AHSTW senior Cora Comer took second at the SQM with a time of 27.44, seeding her 18th. Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers, one of the state’s top freshman athletes, is tops with a time of 25.76.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay:
- ACGC – it’s Trevin Suhr, Zach Moon, Kaden Thompson and Charlie Crawford – goes in with the fourth-best time at 8:23.98; they missed being SQM champions by just nine-hundredths of a second to champion Treynor. Tipton is tops with a time of 8:17.97, but big points for the Chargers is within reach.
FRIDAY
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles (preliminary):
- ACGC’s Clayton Wardyn is seeded 12th with an SQM-time of 15.82. Treynor’s Sid Schaaf is No. 1 with a time of 14.91.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles (preliminary):
- AHSTW senior Holly Hoepner won her SQM with a time of 15.99 and is seeded sixth. Ellie Rickertsen of Northeast (based in Goose Lake, a Clinton County community about seven miles west of Clinton) is No. 1 with a time of 14.94
Girls’ 400-meter hurdles:
- Hoepner has excelled in the hurdles this spring, also winning this event at the SQM with a time of 1:08.65. She’s seeded 10th; Anna Winterrowd of OABCIG is top-seeded at 1:06.88.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay (preliminary):
- Hopener is a four-event qualfiier, teaming with Comer, Delaney Goshorn and Gracelyn Partlow to snare the No. 23 seed with a time of 52.63. Williamsburg is tops with a time of 50.11; this could be anybody’s race, however, with less than three seconds between the powerhouse Raiders and No. 24.
Boys’ high jump:
- ACGC’s Clayton Wardyn is among five athletes with the 11th-best leap of 6’2”. The best leap is 6’7”, shared by Kaleb Scott of Southeast Valley of Gowrie, and Clarinda’s Isaac Jones.
Girls’ high jump:
- ACGC Chloe Largent, a Drake qualifier, is seeded sixth with an SQM leap of 5’3”, the same height as Williamsburg’s Inga Dovre. Sheldon’s Maddie Olson’s 5’8” is two inches better than Hinton’s Anna Coffee.
SATURDAY
In addition to whatever events make the cut from preliminary events, here’s events Charger and Lady Vike fans will want to watch and cheer the athletes on:
Girls’ sprint medley relay:
- Hoepner and three-eventer Comer round out a busy weekend, along with Goshorn and Kaleah Guyer on AHSTW’s 18th-seeded team, time of 1:54.68. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (aka KPWC) is tops with a time of 1:49.30.
Boys’ 800-meter run:
- Suhr of ACGC is seeded 17th with a time of 2:05.65. Top seed goes to Scott Pearson of Underwood with a time of 2:01.17.
Boys’ 1600-meter run: Suhr will have a busy day as the Chargers’ distance man. He’s seeded 18th here with a time of 4:46.73, with Brady Giebel of Bellevue topping the list at 4:30.69.