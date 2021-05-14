Youth baseball and softball programs in the communities served by Marne Elk Horn recently received annual donations totaling more than $4000, according to Rachel Hamilton, Marne Elk Horn’s CEO.
“The programs may use the funds in their area of greatest need or in whatever manner they see fit,” stated Hamilton. “Our staff and board appreciate the many parents and community members who support the little league teams by volunteering their time. We know that supporting our youth is fundamental to the continued success of our local communities, and programs would not exist without volunteers.”
In addition to these donations, the Marne Elk Horn board also supports many other community organizations financially and company staff and board contribute to a variety of area organizations by volunteering their time as well, according to Hamilton.
Marne Elk Horn is a 118-year-old, local communications company providing Internet, telephone and cable tv services to 12 local communities.