This week is the new "Family Week," as approved by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
This week of no-contact between coaches and teachers, and student-athletes began Sunday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 1. The dates have been approved on the two governing bodies' athletic calendars and coincide with Weeks 3 and 4 of the National Federation of High Schools' calendar.
One of the ideas behind "Family Week" was to give athletes a break and allow them time to be with their families.
"Family Week" also prohibits any event from being scheduled and happening. The lone exception is this year, with the previously-scheduled Iowa state baseball tournament. Future state baseball tournaments will have an updated schedule to allow for the week off before the start of the next school year.
Under the new rules, all high school students, including incoming ninth graders, are covered under the non-contact period. Contact with coaches is not to occur on or off school premises. The use of school facilities is prohibited during the eight-day period.
In summary: No intentional or scheduled contact between any student-athlete and coach from their school at any place, at any time, and for any purpose during the prohibited period.
Iowa’s Unified Activity Federation is comprised of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association.