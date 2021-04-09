RED OAK – It was an overall good night for the Atlantic girls' track team.
After having a meet at Harlan cancelled Thursday night due to the weather, the Trojans refocused and set out to take on the field at Red Oak.
The wait was worth it.
The Troajns picked up six victories en route to a strong runner-up finish in the 2A Division at Russ Benda Field Friday night, edged by Glenwood 139-133.5
Rasmussen went a perfect 4-for-4 on the night, those in the 4x400 (with Kennedy Goergen, Claire Pellett and Taylor McCreedy), plus individual titles in the 200- (27.1) and 400-meter dashes, and the long jump (16'0).
McCreedy and Goergen were also part of the winning distance medley relay, with Caroline Pellett and Chloe Mullenix.
Ava Rush was the other winner, coming in the 800-meter run.
A good mix of youth and senior experience for the Trojan girls.
"It was a good effort tonight," said coach Matt Mullenix. "Having our meet canceled fromt he night before, we just had to regroup and we just shook things up. We felt a little more comfortable from Tuesday night and getting into that game mode, and we saw some more competitiveness from them."
McCreedy had two seconds, those in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs. Rush anchored the 4x800-meter relay – along with Claire Pellett, Goergen and Madison Botos) to second, while Caroline Pellett was second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Thirds were by Chloe Mullenix in the 400-meter hurdles and Alyssa Derby in the 100-meter dash, plus the sprint medley team of Carolien Pellett, Madison Huddleson, Derby and Chloe Mullenix.