DES MOINES – Imagine having to defend the three-headed monster.
OK, it's become a sports cliche, but that's what Exira-EHK had to face against Algona Bishop Garrigan in Friday afternoon's Iowa Class 1A state semifinal girls' basketball contest.
In the end, it was that three-headed monster, particularly the dominating performance by Golden Bear sophomore Audi Crooks, that denied the Spartans a trip to the championship game.
The Spartans, in the state tournament for the first time since 2018 and fifth time since the former Exira and Elk Horn-Kimballton joined forces 11 years ago, simply didn't have an answer to deal with Crooks or two equally dominant performances by Molly Joyce and Kaylyn Meyers in a 57-35 loss, their first and only such outcome of the year.
The Spartans held a 9-5 lead with 1:31 left in the first period, but then Crooks and company, the state's No. 1-ranked team, began asserting themselves and took control with a 17-1 run over the next four minutes extending into the second quarter. The Spartans went without a field goal for 6-1/2 minutes, with Quinn Grubbs finally breaking the drought.
"We got off to a good start, and that's what we were hoping for," said coach Tom Petersen. "The goal was to try to keep the game in the 40s, and as I told them in there, it was just one of those days."
"It's the three-headed monster," he added, referring to Crooks, Joyce and Meyers. "I wouldn't change the game plan if we came out and played again."
Down 12 at halftime, the Golden Bears used a 5-0 run to kill any momentum hopes the Spartans were hoping for, and the game was never closer than 17 the rest of the way.
Crooks imposed her will on the team. Once she got warmed up in the second quarter, she would end with 17 points, grab 18 rebounds (13 of them on defense) and block seven shots. This, despite often having two girls guard Crooks, another on Meyers and two others roaming to defend against the other players.
Joyce and Meyers added 17 points and 10 points, respectively.
It didn't help that during the Golden Bears' runs, the Spartans were just 26.8% shooting from the field, including 3-of-23 from beyond the three-point line. Garrigan wasn't that much hotter – they were only 37.9% overall shooting – but their 2-3 zone defense did more than enough.
"You know, you've got to get those shots to fall," said Petersen. "it's just one of those things when you're playing a team of that caliber, you've got to have some things go your way, and things just didn't go our way today."
The Spartans' Mollie Rasmussen ended with nine points, a team best, while Quinn Grubbs added eight. Macy Emgarten was the best rebounder with nine points
Petersen was able to get senior Tatum Grubbs, who suffered a mid-season ACL injury, some time on the floor. Her time in the final 90 seconds was well-spent, sinking a three-point shot and getting a steal and layup for the team's final five points.
Moments later, Petersen and his senior star, the only one on the roster, shared a long embrace as she wiped away tears, book-ending her career with state tournament trips.
"For her to get out there in the end and to hit and a two, she deserves a standing ovation," he said. "That's why I called a time out to get her out, because I love that kid. She's done so much for our program over the last four years. It's kids like that you hope the rest of the student body understands and I look up to. I hope my daughter learns a lot from her."
Petersen reflected for a moment on his team of eight – seven without Tatum Grubbs – and how well they performed all season, getting 24 straight wins before the loss to Garrigan.
They did more with less, said Petersen, who called this past year one of the most memorable he's coached in his career.
Grubbs is the team's lone senior, meaning everyone will be back in 2021-2022.
"One of the things I said to them (after the game) ... is if you would have taken this in November ... it just says a lot about our kids," he said. "I can't say enough about our group of eight."