The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of March 25, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond), northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow trout were stocked last week. Rainbow Trout — Good: Cast small spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Channel Catfish — No Report: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes. After the ice goes out is a good time to target catfish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Historically, Lake Anita provides good early spring fishing in the upper end of the north arm. Fish move in behind the pontoon area as the water temperatures warm. Black Crappie — Slow: Cast small jigs two foot under a bobber. Sorting is needed; there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for ice-out catfish. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding on winter-killed fish. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: A winterkill was reported to the DNR last week at Littlefield. Fishery staff will survey the lake this spring and restock if needed.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow Lake has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp.
Mount Ayr district lakes are ice-free. Surface water temperature is in the upper 40s to lower 50s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.