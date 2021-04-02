WEST DES MOINES – The Atlantic boys’ track team opened the season with four top-three finishes at the Dowling Catholic Relays Thursday night.
The silvers and bronzes all came in the relays. The sprint medley relay team of Gannon O’Hara, Colton Rasmussen, Joe Weaver and Craig Alan Becker, and the distance medley relay with Weaver, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix and Becker, both placed second with times of 1:41.53 and 3:44.02, respectively.
The 4x800-meter relay was third, with Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl, Logan Tarrell and Bennett Whetstone finishing in 9:14.54. The shuttle hurdle relay rounded out the top-three finishes with Weaver, Vance, Dante Hedrington and Rasmussen finishing in 1:13.79.
The Trojans are back in action Monday night at the Glenwood Invitational.