DES MOINES – Round two in the direct head-to-head matchup of area hurdling stars went to CAM’s Connor McKee.
“I think I got out there alright but caught on the backstretch there,” admitted Smith. “I definitely need to learn to get out better. But I stayed with my steps pretty well and got my best time, so I’m happy.”
Smith will not, however, be facing McKee in today’s 110-meter hurdle finals. Smith indeed made the cut, coming in with a time of 15.59, fourth best. McKee, however, had a time of 16.06 and finished 11th. The eighth-place cutoff was at 15.92.
The two will meet, however, in today’s shuttle hurdle relay. McKee’s Cougar squad was third in Thursday’s preliminary heat, while Smith’s Wheelers were fifth. The finals are at 3:35 p.m.
DISCUS BATTLE
In the News-Telegraph’s great discus throw battle on the state stage, the area’s had three placewinners, going 6-7-8.
Mallory Behnken of CAM topped the field with a sixth place finish in 115’7”. Griswold’s Paige Luft came in seventh at 111’8” and Elizabeth Zaiger of Audubon was eighth with a nice throw of 109’9”.
Those were the medal winners among five area contenders. Also in the field were Jaci Christensen, 20th with a 99’2”, and Mallory Venteicher, 22nd and a throw of 94’4”.
Advancing to Saturday’s girls’ 4x400-meter relay final was Audubon, the team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen made it with the fifth-fastest preliminary time, in 4:14.36.
“Feels amazing. It’s a great opportunity,” said Zaiger. “It’s amazing. We just have a great team and every single one of us wanted to be here. (Thygesen) is an excellent one to tie the relay to. I know I can trust her with everything.”
Other competition from Friday:
Boys 4x200 meter relay:
- Audubon finished in 1:34.24, the team of Ethan and Joel Klocke, Branden Jensen and Matthew Beisswenger. Their time was 19th overall.
Boys 4x100 meter relay:
- The Klocke twins, Beisswenger and Smith made the final field, coming in seventh with a time of 44.75.
Girls 4x100 meter relay:
- Riverside is in today’s finals. With a time of 51.54, the quartet of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson are in with the fifth-best time.
Boys 4x400 meter relay:
- Neither Riverside (13th, 3:34.36, team of Liam Fagan, Drake Woods, Aiden Bell and Mikey Casson) nor CAM (18th, 3:37.55, team of Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Ethan Follman and Same Foreman) advanced to Saturday’s final heat.
Girls high jump:
- Jade Jackson of CAM came in with a 10th-place tie with a best leap of 4’10.