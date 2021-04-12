CRESTON – A workman-like effort won the Lady Panthers Relays’ team title for Atlantic Monday night.
The Trojans won 10 events to pile up 198 points, 72 ahead of runner-up Clarke of Osceola.
On this night, sophomore Ava Rush was a four-event winner, three on relays; while Taylor McCreedy won three events, two of those as part of relays.
Haley Rasmussen won the 100- (13.26) and 400-meter dashes (1:05.50), Rush the 800-meter run (2:33.83), McCreedy the 1500-meter run (5:25.14), Addie DeArment the 3000-meter run (12:42.13) and Nicole Middents the high jump (4’6”). Relays winners were the 4x400 (4:28.86, with Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Chloe Mullenix and Rush), the 4x800 (10:49.96, Pellett, Goergen, Madison Botos and Rush), sprint medley (2:01.69, with Caroline Pellett, Madison Huddleson, Mullenix and McCreedy) and distance medley (4:46.44, with Alyssa Derby, Huddleson, Rush and McCreedy).
“We ran in what I’d call a workmanlike manner,” said coach Matt Mullenix. “We took care of business where we needed to. We ran in some pretty windy conditions but still hit some pretty good times.”
The field events were strong. In addition to the win in the high jump, the Trojans were second in the long jump (Rasmussen, with a 15’0” jump) and shot put (31’3.5” by Abbi Richter).
“I thought the field events we really excelled and we had quite a few PRs (personal records),” he continued “A lot of underclassmen performed well tonight.”