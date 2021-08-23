ATLANTIC – The shoes that have to be filled are big.
But when your cross country program is in a state as Atlantic’s is, success is often simply a matter of reloading rather than rebuilding from scratch.
With several returning letterwinners who either competed at state or just missed, and talent waiting in the wings, things could fall into place for another big season for coach Dan Vargason and the Trojans.
As the Trojans were gearing up for Tuesday’s time trials and team night at Nishna Hills Golf Club, Vargason was high on his team and their goals for the 2021 season.
“I like the word you used ... it’s reload,” he said, echoing a reporter’s question on the state of the program. “I like the point where it’s reload and not a complete rebuild. Obviously, when you lose some top guys, like Craig Alan Becker, Ethan Williams (and Taylor McCreedy), (runners) like that that score for you ... (several runners) ran well at the end of the season and put in miles this summer and ran well during the summer.”
BOYS
Over on the boys’ side, senior Zane Berg, whose 10th-place district finish at a very tough Winterset state qualifying meet, is the huge highlight. With his third state meet under his belt, he finished 46th.
As was the case for the girls, there were a couple of Trojan runners that, a break here or there, could have made the trip. Senior Drew Engler just missed the cut, finishing 19th.
Vargason expects both of them to anchor the top 2 and be the team leaders this season.
Also competing at the SQM that’s expected back and looking for a spot in this year’s top 7 are Bennett Whetstone, Ty Williams and Alex Sonntag, all sophomores who placed in the 50s at the SQM.
Sonntag finished third at a recent team time trial, and he was being challenged by newcomer Nathan Pobanz, a senior who was new to the district a year ago and previously competed at East Sac.
Williams was running in the No. 5 position, behind Pobanz, while Whetstone and fellow sophomore Braden Spurr and freshman Luke Irlmeier were the top contenders to round out the top 7. Also in strong contention for a varsity spot were Isaac Altman, Lee Houser, Mason McFadden and Alex Sampson.
“We have 26 guys out, and it’s nice that we have depth. We have guys competing for spots and you can’t get comfortable,” said Vargason. “They’re the future of our program and we push them hard, too.”
Berg opened the season ranked 30th in Class 3A by the Iowa Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches group.
GIRLS
For the first time in at least five seasons, the Trojan girls won’t have a returning state qualifier from the season immediately before.
Ashley Wendt qualified in 2016, while Taylor McCreedy made the trek four straight years from 2017-2020, the 2018 trip as part of a team effort.
The good news is there is still state meet experience from 2018, with senior Addie DeArment – who went her freshman year as part of the team qualifying – the most experienced of the crew. The Winterset state qualifying meet was arguably the toughest statewide, where the highest returning finishes were Ava Rush (21st). Claire Pellett was right behind her in 22nd, now a junior and sophomore, respectively.
Rush and Pellett will be the top 2 this year, both of them dropping time from a year ago. Rush has had experience at the No. 1 spot, primarily when she was a freshman when McCreedy was dealing with injuries and illnesses, while Pellett is working to close the gap between her and Rush.
Rush will also be a key part of the Trojans’ volleyball team as the libero, and Vargason noted how well she’s adapted to the responsibilities. Pellett spent part of last week exhibiting at the Iowa State Fair, so both of the top 2 are busy student-atheltes.
“She learned new challenges and this year she’ll be ready to embrace that and have a breakout season in both sports,” Vargason said of Rush. “Being the new No. 1 gives her a confidence boost and she’ll do good things with that.”
DeArment was 38th at the SQM, and the only other returning competitor from the SQM that’s expected in this year’s top 7 is sophomore Faith Altman, who was 52nd a year ago.
“(DeArment) missed Fort Dodge (as a team) the last two years and I think she wants to get back up there. You can see that with her leadership and she put down a solid run (at a recent time trial),” said Vargason.
Sophomore Belle Berg, a newcomer to the team and Zane’s younger sister, could initially be the No. 4 runner based on time trials. Altman moved into the scoring position after consistently being among the Trojans’ top 7 last year. Senior Aspen Niklasen and junior Claire Wiederstein both saw varsity action last year and are among the candidates to round out the top 7, along with three newcomers: twin sisters Hailey and Mariah Huffman, both freshmen who had outstanding middle school careers, and newcomer Maddie Dvorak, a junior.
“We’ve got a competitive group, and we feel good about the pieces we have,” said Vargrason of his 13-member girls’ lineup.
Of course, he also has great reason to feel good about both lineups.
“We put them through a 400-meter pacing workout (one morning) and they crushed it,” Vargason said. “I think if both teams keep their nose to the stone and push things, they can have a good season.”
THE SCHEDULE
Benefiting from a strong schedule, Atlantic finished third in both the boys’ and girls’ meets at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Denison.
But that, of course, was a year ago.
This year, it’s little secret that Glenwood will be favored to defend their twin conference championships. The Ram girls lost three of their top runners to graduation from a year ago but had four others in the top 15, while the boys have everyone back from a team that survived that tough Winterset SQM and made the team trip to state.
Harlan is also loaded with experience, and each of the teams really have at least one runner who could contend for a state meet berth by season’s end. Remember that just three years ago, each of the Hawkeye Ten’s teams were represented by at least one runner, either boys or girls, with multiple teams having one or both teams make the state trip to Fort Dodge.
So where does Atlantic fit in? Vargason says he believes his teams have the experience for a top-division finish. That said, “There’s a lot of new runners in the conference who were good runners as eighth graders. It’s a little too early for me to say where we stand ... but I’d still put us in that mix.”
The Trojans open the season Saturday, Aug. 28, at Glenwood. Throughout the season, the team will see the best teams in the state at meets at Ballard, Logan-Magnolia, Central College’s Heartland Classic at Pella, Southeast Polk in Pleasant Hill and elsewhere.