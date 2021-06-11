BASEBALL
* Riverside 5, Missouri Valley 3: A night removed from breaking a 38-game losing streak that dated back to the 2017 season, the Bulldogs have a new streak – a winning one, and that streak is two.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-1 after four innings, but tied the game in the top of the fifth and scored the go-ahead and insurance runs in the top of the seventh in Thursday's win at Missouri Valley.
Grady Jeppesen's three runs scored in a 3-for-4 night was a big difference, while Ethan Reicks had a pair of doubles and two runs scored.
Kaedan Pleas picked up the win, going six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Defensively, the Bulldogs had just one error.
Riverside – now 2-8 on the year – had last won July 8, 2017, with a 21-6 win over Clarinda Academy. There was no varsity season in 2018, and the Bulldogs posted back-to-back winless seasons the following two seasons, including a 0-10 mark in last year's pandemic-shortened season, before there was promise that things would begin turning around this summer.
* Audubon 6, AHSTW 5: The Wheelers jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first two innings but the Vikings came on strong late, scoring two in the top of the fifth inning and forcing two pitching changes. The Wheelers got the final out, however, and came away with the Western Iowa Conference win.
Ethan Klocke had four hits and four RBIs, including a first-inning double that brought home two runs to help the Wheelers build a 3-1 lead. Aiden Alt also had three hits and two RBIs. Braden Wessel picked up the win with a five-hitter through six innings, striking out eight.
For the Vikings, Blake Holst had two hits and four RBI. Nick Denning took the loss, giving up nine hits and six runs, all earned.
* Interstate 35 Truro 14, ACGC 7: A six-run top-of-the-fifth rally by the Roadrunners broke open a tie ballgame Thursday night in Guthrie Center.
The game was tied at 6-apiece but the Roadrunners went on the rally and held off the Chargers. Six errors didn't help matters.
Miles Kading and Brock Littler each had three hits, while Andrew Mahaffey had three RBI. The Chargers outhit the Roadrunners 14-12.
SOFTBALL
* Trojan Invitational all-tournament team announced: Atlantic was represented by pitcher Olivia Engler and utility player Malena Woodward on the all-Trojan Softball Invitational team, which took place last weekend.
Other honorees:
ACGC: Mady Kelsey, EmmaKay McClain.
AHSTW: Kailey Jones.
Carroll: Alyssa Brant, Camryn Schable.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Avery Heller.
Creston: Gracie Hagle.
Exira-EHK: Shay Burmeister.
Harlan: Julia Schechinger.
Panorama: Claire Woodworth.
Red Oak: Alexa McCunn.
Treynor: Jadyn Huisman.
* AHSTW 8, Audubon 4: The Lady Vikes built a 7-0 lead and held on to beat the host Wheelers Thursday night in Audubon.
Graycen Partlow went 3-for-3 while Grace Porter had three RBI in a 2-for-4 evening at the plate as the Lady Vikes built a 4-0 first inning lead.
Sydney Beymer had a single and two RBI in the loss.
* Nodaway Valley 12, Griswold 7: A couple of big innings by the Wolverines sent the Tigers to their first loss of the year, coming in non-conference action, Thursday night in Greenfield.
The Tigers put up 10 hits in the contest, with Anna Kelley going 3-for-4 with three runs and a stolen base stolen base. Haylee Pennock had a double and a single and two RBIs.
But it was 20 hits by the Wolverines that sealed the Tigers fate. They're now 10-1 on the season.
* Riverside 4, Missouri Valley 3: Elly Henderson had three hits and Kenan Ford drove in two runs as the Lady Dawgs picked up the road win Thursday night over the Lady Reds.
Ford gave up seven hits and struck out seven. Good baserunning was essential in the win, as the Lady Dawgs stole nine bases as they scored two runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and get the win.