CLASS 5A – Waukee 71, Johnston 43: Teams that shoot 69.2% from the field often win the game.
Sure enough, the Warriors did win, and in commanding fashion with a 28-point win over their Central Iowa Metropolitan League rivals.
Katie Dinnebier had 29 points and added four assists as the Warriors slowly but surely pulled away; no real big runs were needed to get by the Dragons.
Zoey Buchan had 11 points and Jada Gyamfi 10 to lead Johnston.
Waukee, just 25 years ago a Class 2A school teetering on 3A, is in its last year of being a single school. Northwest High opens this fall, but both schools will be Class 5A.
CLASS 3A – Orange City Unity Christian 48, West Lyon 31: The Schoonhoven sisters, Janie and Gracie, led the Knights to a convincing victory. Janie had a double-double with 17 point snad 16 rebounds, her third for the tournament, while Gracie added nine points and seven rebounds. A 13-0 second-half run sealed the deal.
Brooklyn Meyer was held to 12 points, 10 coming in the first quarter, as the Wildcats finished 24-2 and state runner-ups for the second time in school history.
CLASS 4A – Ballard 47, Glenwood 45: The Bombers' Josie Fleishmann has been the team's top three-point shooter this season and came through with two biggest ones in the game – one to tie with 1:57 left and the game-winner with 37 seconds left as the second-ranked Bombers beat the No. 1 Rams in Saturday afternoon's title game.
The Rams, the Hawkeye Ten Conference champions, swung the game around from a nine-point deficit to a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Bombers kept chipping away.
Fleischmann hit five three-point shots and scored 19 to lead the Bombers too the title. Brooke Loewe added 16 points while all-tournament captain Molly Ihle had 13 rebounds and six points.
Madison Camden led Glenwood with 20 points, while Jenna Hopp added 14 points and 11 rebounds. All of the Rams' previous three losses were to out-of-state teams.
CLASS 2A – Dike-New Hartford 47, Maquoketa Valley 42: The Wolverines outscored the Wildcats 22-9 in the final quarter to win a battle of unbeaten teams from northeastern Iowa.
Taylor Kvale helped key the rally, where the Wolverines were down 11 in the third quarter but led for the first time early int he fourth qaurter. She ended with 12 points, same as Ellary Knock.
Taya Tucker led Maquoketa Valley (25-1) with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
CLASS 1A – Newell-Fonda 66, Algona Bishop Garrigan 52: After breezing through the post-season and all their games being by continuous clock, the Mustangs finally had to work for a victory.
The Mustangs led from wire to wire but it was by no means easy. Macy Sievers gave her team some clutch free-throw shooting in the closing moments and ended with 17 points. Bailey Sievers added 14 to help her team win its third straight state championship, the eighth school to do so.
Audi Crooks, who was instrumental in Garrigan handing Newell-Fonda its only loss on the year in December, had 25 points and 11 rebounds in wrapping up her sophomore season.