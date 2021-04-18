SIOUX CITY – A number of season bests and top-5 finishes highlighted the day for the Atlantic girls' track team at the prestigious Sioux City Relays Saturday afternoon.
Taylor McCreedy took fourth in the 1500-meter run with a season-best time of 5:07.16, while Ava Rush wasn't too far behind with a PR-clocking of 5:25.51.
Relays were really strong on Saturday. The 4x100-meter relay took fifth with a season-best time of 53.26. The 4x200-meter relay squad took a time of 1:52.89, while the 4x800-meter relay's season-best time was 10:20.19 resulted in a third-place finish.
In the field, Abbi Richter threw a PR in the shot put with a toss of 31'8.5," placing her 16th.
The day ended with a 4x400-meter team taking third with a time of 4:18.40.
BOYS RESULTS
The Atlantic boys also got into the action at Sioux City, and they also rose to the occasion with several outstanding performances.
It was the distance medley relay that topped the day for the Trojans. The squad of Gannon O'Hara, Zane Vance, Caden Andersen and Craig Alan Becker won their division with a time of 3:44.74.
Zane Vance was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.55, while Colin Mullenix – in one of two top-8 finishes in hurdles events – was fourth coming in at 59.68. Mullenix was third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.03, while Garrett Reynolds was in at 16.73.
Becker finished the 1600-meter run in 4:31.16, good for fifth place, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Becker, Andersen, Bennett Whetstone and Mullenix rounded out the day with a fifth-place time of 3:39.64.
Sioux City Relays
Saturday, April 17, at Elwood Olsen Stadium, Sioux City
Boys top 8 results
Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (Gannon O'Hara, Zane Vance, Caden Andersen, Craig Alan Becker) 3:44.74. 110 hurdles: 3. Colin Mullenix 16.03; 7. Garrett Reynolds 16.73. 400 hurdles: 2. Zane Vance 58.55, 4. Colin Mullenix 59.68. 1600: 5. Craig Alan Becker 4:31.16. 4x100: 8. Atlantic (Gannon O'Hara, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance, Reynolds) 46.78. 4x400: 5. Atlantic (Craig Alan Becker, Caden Andersen, Bennett Whetstone, Mullenix) 3:39.64.
Girls top 8 results
Sprint medley: 5. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Mullenix, Haley Rasmussen) 1:56.30 1;56.86. 4x800: 3. Atlantic (Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Ava Rush, Taylor McCreedy) 10:20.16. 4x200: 5. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Mullenix, Haley Rasmussen). 100 hurdles: 5. Caroline Pellett 17.83. 1500: 4. Taylor McCreedy 5:07.61, 6. Ava Rush 5:25.51. 4x100: 5. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby, Madison Huddleson, Haley Rasmussen) 53.26. 4x400: 3. Atlantic (Chloe Mullenix, Taylor McCreedy, Ava Rush, Haley Rasmussen) 4:18.40.