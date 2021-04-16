William Penn and Iowa Central Community College dominated the 2021 Collegiate Skeet and Sporting Clays Championships this past weekend.
William Penn took home first place team in Sporting Clays and second place team in skeet, while Iowa Central took first in skeet and second in sporting clays.
Nearly 90 athletes from 12 Iowa colleges and universities braved the cold and rain to participate in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Skeet and Sporting Clays held April 10 at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League near Oskaloosa. Top individual honors in skeet went to Dominick Ver Meer of Dordt College and Molly Shehan of Simpson College, and in sporting clays to Christopher Bershire-Lewis of William Penn, and Grace Eisenbarth from Hawkeye Community College.
Iowa’s collegiate teams will attend the last competition of the season on April 17 at the Stockdale Gun Club near Ackley, for the Iowa Collegiate Trap Championship.
The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.
The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at (515) 313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.
Collegiate Skeet and Sporting Clays Championships
Sporting Clays
Team scores: William Penn 236; Iowa Central Community College 228, Coe 224.
Men: 1. Christopher Berkshire-Lewis (William Penn); 2. Bryon Baca (William Penn); 3. Kyle Wilkins (Grand View).
Women: 1. Grace Eisenbarth (Hawkeye Community College); 2. Rachel Rickert (Coe); 3. Alexis Teribury (Hawkeye Community College).
Skeet
Team scores: Iowa Central Community College 284; William Penn 283; Hawkeye Community College 280.
Men: 1. Dominick Ver Meer (Dordt); 2. Jake Maakestad Hawkeye Community College); 3. Ethan Herr (Central).
Women: 1. Molly Shehan (Simpson); 2. Anna Lopez (Simpson); 3. Grace Eisenbarth (Hawkeye Community College).