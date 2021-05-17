Unexpected performances are starting to become expected of the two Atlantic athletes who are being honored as this week’s Athletes of the Week.
Ava Rush is cementing herself as a cornerstone of the Trojan girls’ track program. Fresh off a second-place performance at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet in the 800-meter run, Rush proved she had a late kick in her with a resounding championship run in what’s become her family’s signature event, coming in at 2:21. 09, beating Harlan’s Kaia Bieker by half a second. Rush goes into the state meet with the third-best state-qualifying meet time.
Weppler has been steadily improving this season on the tennis courts, and at this past weekend’s Iowa Class 1A substate team tennis match vs. Southwest Valley, Weppler reeled off a win at No. 5 singles before teaming with Bryan York to secure a two-game sweep over their Timberwolves’ opponents and nail down a 5-4 team win.
Congratulations, Ava and Hunter, for being this week’s Athletes of the Week.