AUDUBON – It’s a new era for the Audubon volleyball program, as coach Brandi Gruhn takes over the program after serving several years at the junior varsity and junior high levels.
She’s got a good group of returning players who’ll look to improve upon a 3-12 season. The Wheelers got fewer than expected matches in due to the pandemic, which caused them to miss several meets, so the record would likely have been better.
The thing is, there’s five returning starters: seniors Jaci Christensen (a left and middle hitter) and Aleah Hermansen (setter/hitter); junior Kali Irlmeier, a middle hitter; and sophomores Addie Hocker (setter/hitter) and Mattie Nielsen (left-side hitter).
Christensen returns the most kills with 80, while Hermansen had 133 assists, both seeing limited time. Defensively, Nielsen had 146 digs while Irlmeier was in on 18 total blocks. Christensen (136) and Hermansen (100) also had 100 or more digs.
“We have aggressive servers and are ready to attack,” said Gruhn. “We are looking at being an aggressive quick pace team this year. We are going to utilize our hitters and our front row. Our biggest concern is serve receive, and finding girls who are comfortable in the back row.”
The Wheelers will be looking to improve from a 1-5 Western Iowa Conference record, which does not reflect three lost games due to the pandemic. Gruhn listed Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood as the top teams in the WIC.
“Our goal for the 2021 season is to push our team outside their comfort zone,” she said. “We want the girls to challenge themselves and try new plays and defenses. We hope to win some games, and do our best in conference play.”
The Wheelers opened the season Thursday with a home meet against Coon Rapids-Bayard.