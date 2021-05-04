Atlantic had a great Saturday at the Kuemper Catholic Invitational Saturday, May 1, placing second with a team score of 417.
Roni Hook had eight par holes as she finished with a 94. Carroll’s Laura Sweeney had an 87 as the Tigers cruised to the team title with a 388. The Trojans were five strokes ahead of third-place Newell-Fonda.
Lexi Noelck had three pars, and there was one par each for Abby Smith and Abby Muller.
“Going into the tournament, we thought we could be competitive,” said coach Kathy Hobson. “I’m very happy with our team finish. Take away a couple penalties and have a couple more putts fall and Roni Hook is right there battling the medalist whom she played with.
‘Abby Muller continues to improve each outing. Hope this is the momentum we need going into our tournament next Tuesday which will feature a strong field including Creston, Carroll, ADM, Winterset, and Shenandoah. And, also momentum as we head to Sioux City next Wednesday,” she continued. “On a warm and very windy day, we had some tired (they walked almost 6.8 miles during their round) but excited girls.”
Carroll Kuemper Invitational
Saturday, May 1, at Carroll Country Club
Atlantic scores: Roni Hook 94, Belle Berg 106, Abby Muller 107, Reagan Leonard 110, Abby Smith 112, Lexi Noelck 113.