SIOUX CITY – An area athlete and her Morningside College teammates had a chance to advance to the NAIA National Championship contest this week in their own backyard.
But a few plays down the stretch saw Thomas More College come out on top over the Mustangs, 65-62, in Monday’s semifinal contest at the Tyson Events Center.
Sophia Peppers, a junior for the Mustangs and a former Exira-EHK standout, was held to 3-for-8 shooting and nine points in the loss.
Peppers was a key component on a team that recorded a 29-3 record, a Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships, and the deepest advancement in the NAIA National Tournament since 2015.
Sale’s crew preserved throughout the 40-minute battle against the tourney’s top seed in front of a crowd hinging itself on every play. Despite an 18-6 run by the Saints that occurred over the first quarter’s late stages and to the second quarter’s midway point, the Maroon was undaunted. They chipped away and whittled it down to single digits at halftime (36-27) and then brought the largely Mside-backing fans to their feet in the second half. A long-range three-point bucket from the deft shooting touch of senior guard standout Sierra Mitchell (SR/Pleasant Hill, Iowa) (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) closed the gap to one (43-42) with just under 5:30 to go in the third period. TMU built the advantage back to six, but Morningside answered as Mitchell drained another three, this time to beat the buzzer and make it 51-50 with 10 minutes remaining.
Sophomore guard McKenna Sims (SO/South Sioux City, Neb.) (South Sioux City, Neb.) completed the comeback with a trey to open the final stanza, giving the Mustangs a 53-51 edge. The two sides traded the lead until Thomas More’s Brianna McNutt knocked down a triple to start what looked like an innocuous 7-0 run. However, that stretch proved to be enough to allow the top seed and nation’s No. 1-ranked team enough cushion for the victory. Mside made one final push to catch Thomas More, clawing back to 65-62 and having the ball in its possession with 24 seconds left. However, a pair of three-point attempts were just off the mark as the clock ran out.
Peppers ended with three rebounds, a blocked shot, two assists and a steal to go along with her offensive output. She ended her season with 458 points (14.8 ppg average) and was a 48.2% shooter from the field. Nationally, she ranked 14th in total scoring and 17th in total steals (with 67).
Mitchell, who averaged just under 21 points per game (20.75) in the team’s four-game national tournament schedule, notched a 27-point effort that featured seven three-point baskets and a perfect four-for-four effort from the free-throw line. Senior guard Faith Meyer (eight points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists) and junior forward Taylor Rodenburgh (seven points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one assist) were next in line.