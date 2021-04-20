BOYS GOLF
Atlantic 160, Denison-Schleswig 185:
- Drey Newell shot a medalist-earning 37, his best round of the year, while Braden Smith fired a runner-up score of 38. The Trojans beat the Monarchs on a unseasonably Tuesday afternoon at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Garrett McLaren (41) and Lane Nelson (44).
“We knew that going into this meet it was going to be cold. However, our guys wanted to play and they played their best round of the year,” said coach Ed Den Beste.
Cruz Weaver (48), and Roth Den Beste and and Cooper Jipsen each had 49s.
TENNIS
Trojans split vs. Denison-Schleswig:
- The Trojan girls swept the Monarchs in doubles to come away with a 5-4 win Tuesday afternoon at Denison.
The Grooms twins, Nellie and Tessa, won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler were 8-6 No. 2 winners and Addi Schmitt and Molly McFadden won at No. 3 singles 8-1.
Engler and McFadden were singles winners at No. 4 and 6, respectively.
The boys were swept by the Monarchs, 9-0. The closest it got was the Sturm brothers, Grant and Ethan, in a 10-6 loss at No. 1 doubles. Grant and Ethan Sturm, plus Hunter Weppler each fell 10-4 at the No. 1, 2 and 5 singles, respectively.