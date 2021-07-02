There were 252 athletes from 30 Iowa teams participating in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet Championships held June 24-27 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee.

The PC Eagles took home 1st place Women’s Individual and top Varsity Squad in skeet, while the Pella Shooters Club team took home first place men’s varsity individual, as well as 3rd and 4th place varsity squads in skeet.

Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio July 8-17.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.

Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/2942:

Men’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Alec VandeNoord, Pella Shooters Club

Noah De Boef, PC Eagles

Michael Lemburg, Pleasant Valley

Nathan Romans, Pleasant Valley

Carver Van Zee, Pella Shooters Club

Carson Simon, Oskaloosa Shooting Team

Women’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Emily Uitermarkt, PC Eagles

Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters

Erin Neppl, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Bailey Oliver, Des Moines Clay Crushers

Elizabeth Eisenbarth, Pella Shooters Club

Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Panthers

Skeet Varsity Squads

Pella Christian Eagles, 581 points

Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 574 points

Pella Shooters Green Squad, 572 points

Pleasant Valley, 569 points

Pella Shooters Club White Squad, 565 points

– Iowa DNR

