There were 252 athletes from 30 Iowa teams participating in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet Championships held June 24-27 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee.
The PC Eagles took home 1st place Women’s Individual and top Varsity Squad in skeet, while the Pella Shooters Club team took home first place men’s varsity individual, as well as 3rd and 4th place varsity squads in skeet.
Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio July 8-17.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.
Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/2942:
Men’s Varsity Individual Skeet
Alec VandeNoord, Pella Shooters Club
Noah De Boef, PC Eagles
Michael Lemburg, Pleasant Valley
Nathan Romans, Pleasant Valley
Carver Van Zee, Pella Shooters Club
Carson Simon, Oskaloosa Shooting Team
Women’s Varsity Individual Skeet
Emily Uitermarkt, PC Eagles
Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters
Erin Neppl, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
Bailey Oliver, Des Moines Clay Crushers
Elizabeth Eisenbarth, Pella Shooters Club
Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Panthers
Skeet Varsity Squads
Pella Christian Eagles, 581 points
Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 574 points
Pella Shooters Green Squad, 572 points
Pleasant Valley, 569 points
Pella Shooters Club White Squad, 565 points