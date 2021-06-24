ATLANTIC – A night after getting revenge over Denison-Schleswig 10-0, Atlantic extended its lead in the Hawkeye Ten Conference to two games.
That happened after Thursday’s big 4-1 win over second-place Harlan at the Trojan softball diamond. The Trojans are now 15-1 in the Hawkeye Ten, while Harlan sits 2-1/2 games behind with 12-3 league record.
On a night where one-time Trojan great Claire Markham was honored by her school with induction into the school softball’s hall of fame, the seventh-ranked Trojans were true to form.
“Harlan’s a tough team. They always are,” said coach Terry Hinzmann. “Everytime we match up with them and to come away with a victory, no matter what the score is or how you play, it’s huge for us.”
In gaining their third victory over the Cyclones this season, Alyssa Derby had a RBI double followed later by Lauren Nicholas’ two-run RBI single to build a 3-0 first-inning lead.
The Cyclones did plate an unearned run in the top of the third after an infield error. But Madison Botos’ two-out RBI single to bring Kennedy Goergen home in the sixth restored the three-run lead and the eventual win.
“Our philosophy is to score first and we had that opportunity in the first inning when we held them to (three outs),” said Hinzmann. “Maddie (Botos) got on and we had Jada try to bunt her over and they couldn’t handle the ball and good things happen, especially when you have power hitters like (Alyssa) Derby and Olivia Engler and Malena Woodward coming up.”
Engler ended with seven strikeouts, to go along with 12 against Denison-Schleswig in Wednesday’s one-hit effort. Thursday against Harlan, Engler gave up two hits.