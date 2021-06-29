BASEBALL
* CAM 11, Boyer Valley 1: The Cougars clinched the Rolling Valley Conference championship with, appropriately enough, a dominating performance, this time over the Bulldogs.
A seven-run third inning proved to turn the tide in favor of the Cougars, who improved to 19-3 overall, 13-2 RVC.
Colby Rich was dominant and is making a strong case for player of the year honors. On the mound, he fired a five-game no-hitter, striking out three and walking two. At the plate, he had a home run and five RBIs in getting two hits on the night.
The Cougars also got two hits from Connor McKee, Joe Kauffman and Ethan Follmann, with Kauffman and Cade Ticknor each collecting doubles.
* AHSTW, Riverside fall in WIC tournament: Riverside came close by AHSTW was held to just one hit in their bids to advance in the Western Iowa Conference tournament Monday night.
The Bulldogs got an RBI from Nathan Messerschmidt to drive in Mason McCready in the fifth inning, but fell short to IKM-Manning, 3-1. Ed Vicek pitched the one-hitter, giving up just two walks, but his defense didn't support him as – thanks to six errors – all three Wolves' runs were unearned.
The Vikings, meanwhile, struggled against Underwood starter Jack VanFossen, held to just the one hit while striking out eight times in a 9-0 loss. A five-run second inning broke the game open.
Audubon's first-round game vs. Treynor was postponed and were scheduled to play Tuesday night.
* Panorama 8, ACGC 3: The Chargers took a 3-0 lead in the third inning but the Panthers rallied by, scoring five in the bottom of the fourth as they pulled away for the win.
The Chargers got just two hits on the night but were able to use three walks and RBI hits by Newell Rogers (a two-run double) and Mikes Kading to mount their offense.
SOFTBALL
* Griswold 12, Fremont-Mills 2: The Tigers needed just five innings to remain unbeaten in the Corner Conference.
Erynn Peterson broke the school record for stolen bases in a season with her 31st stolen base of the season in the game.
Karly Millikan pitched the win, striking out seven while allowing four hits in five innings. Five different Tigers had two hits on the night, including Makenna Askeland whose home run helped account for five RBIs.
* ACGC 14, Panorama 12: The Chargers scored six runs in the seventh inning, then held off a late Panther charge to get a big West Central Activities Conference win Monday night in Panora.
After exchanging two-run innings in each of the fifth and sixth innings, the Panthers led 9-8 going into the seventh before the finish.
Madalyn Kelsey and Reagan Carney each had three hits, while Kelsey had two home runs and drove in six runs on the night. The Chargers outhit the Panthers 18-15 on the night.
