You may have seen one of the articles this week about the Olympic Games.
As of this moment, the 2020 Olympics – taking place a year later than normal due to the COVID-19 related postponement – will be taking place later this summer. NBCUniversal’s family of networks, 13 all told besides the network channel, will be airing 7,000-plus hours of Olympic Games coverage from Tokyo, Japan.
Think about that for a moment: Seven thousand hours. Any sports fan will surely get their fill of whatever sport they wish to follow, everything from track and field to wrestling to swimming, archery to gymnastics to basketball, volleyball (both the traditional six-player game and beach) to handball and boxing, and so much more.
I happened to ponder that for a few moments, as I remember back to the 1980 Summer Olympics.
As an 8-year-old, I didn’t follow sports nearly as closely as I do now. I probably didn’t relate to a world that, at the time, was reeling from heightened Cold War tensions between the United States and what was the Soviet Union (key country being Russia). The Soviets’ invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979 was followed by an ultimatum a month later by then-President Jimmy Carter to withdraw within a month or the Olympics would be boycotted.
The Soviets refused to heed, and the Americans declared they would not be sending athletes to the Olympics, which were held that year in Moscow.
I know there was huge disappointment by many American athletes (and those from many other countries that joined the U.S. in the boycott), some of whom trained for years and this was their one big opportunity to win a gold medal.
But I’m going to focus for just a second on NBC, which was set to carry the Olympics that year. In 1980, NBC had planned 150 hours of coverage – think about that for a moment – and spent $87 million for the broadcast rights. The network had sold $170 million in advertising revenue.
Those were hefty numbers in 1980, and it was a move NBC could not nearly come close to affording. Put in perspective: In a pre-cable era where there were just three networks, NBC was a distant third in the ratings race, way behind ABC and CBS. (No FOX yet). While there were a few hit TV shows, there were multiple failures, and we do mean not just failures but gave people reason to steer completely clear of the network.
Imagine: A show called “Supertrain,” a ripoff of the anthology show “The Love Boat,” except it’s set on a type of passenger train resembling a luxury liner. Although well-known actors and actresses of the era participated as special guests, just like “The Love Boat,” the scripts, writing and overall concept made people hope this “Supertrain” derailed, and it did ... and millions of viewers never turned back to NBC for anything, not even the genuine hit shows. “Saturday Night Live” is a major hit these days, but there was a couple of years in the late 1970s and early 1980s that the show was so bad and devoid of good moments that the show’s future was in doubt.
The 1980 Olympics were supposed to help restore NBC, but the boycott of games and cancellation of wall-to-wall coverage nearly destroyed a network.
We’re at a point where vaccines and other measures have helped – at least as of this writing – have saved the 2020 (plus-one) Games. And yes, NBCUniversal is in a much better place where it may have been able to withstand taking a big hit like a la 1980.
The only other thing to say is that the Olympic Games is one of those things we’ve taken for granted. Only war – in 1916, 1940 and 1944 – previously had put a stop to the worldwide celebration of sports.
Enjoy it when – assuming when – it comes on TV, and think about what we nearly lost. And think of all that so many millions across the world did lose ... and I don’t mean gold medals ... as a result of the pandemic.
* * *
Just for the record – who cares about the latest melodrama between Aaron Rodgers and the team he was MVP quarterback for, Green Bay?
I’m tolerant of the Packers, having cheered for them in the late 1990s during their Super Bowl run. I usually will root for them when they’re not playing the Chicago Bears. (They’ll never play the Kansas City Chiefs, the overwhelming favorite in these parts.)
But this appears to be a power struggle more than anything else rather than a guy thinking he’s being screwed by the system. His latest move – staying home from a required team mini-camp – is more like a child throwing a tantrum when he doesn’t get his way.
Sorry, but I’m not interested. Close the doors and go into negotiations, or let him (literally) take his ball and go to another team that is willing to accomodate him. Sheesh!
* * *
A few of my colleagues on Twitter have posted again about fans disputing calls made by game officials.
“Call it both ways!” seems to be a common phrase yelled out by fans when a call doesn’t go their way.
Yes, officials are supposed to “call it both ways.” That’s their job.
But I’m guessing the umpires and referees are, more than 95 percent of the time, calling it both ways. Not 100% percent of the time, as yes you do get officials that seem to be more friendly toward the hometown crowd, and yes they do make mistakes.
However, I believe most referees strive to be fair and call the game as they see it.
Meaning, when you hear “call it both ways,” it’s most often a parent who didn’t like a judgment call, his/her athlete’s stats weren’t improved, and on the list goes. Or, the call was made at a point in the game where the other team began an effort that resulted in a win.
Please, let’s ease up on these catcalls and so forth. The officials are doing their best, and they’re becoming very hard to come by. They don’t like the abuse (and sometimes threats) they get.
About 10-15 years ago, a game official told a newspaper that if a parent so dislikes the officiating, maybe he/she should put on a whistle. That had me thinking: What if an umpire or referee actually stopped a game, walked up to the fan, and told him point blank to put on the whistle and call the game if you don’t like how it’s being called?
I’m sure most parents would shut up and meekly watch the rest of the game.
I’ve imagined, though, the parent that does take the umpire up on the offer ... and a few seconds later fails to make a call that results in ... well, something not good and it’s his own son that’s involved.
It goes like the old saying: Let the players play, the coaches coach, the referees officiate ... and you get to watch the game.
Here in southwest Iowa, it’s been by and large good as far as fan behavior toward officials. Let’s keep it that way.