ATLANTIC – A week of tough games and a heartbreaking loss are now all in the rearview mirror for the Atlantic girls soccer team.
Two goals, one late in each half helped boost the Trojans to a solid 2-0 victory over Harlan Friday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Not sure exactly who said that you don’t have to win pretty, and that an ugly win is still a win.
Indeed, it wasn’t pretty at times, and both teams had golden opportunities to score. But it was the Trojans who connected and got the win. And now, coach Dan Vargason and his team is hoping this win will be the start of a nice winning streak.
“We were on a streak, and not the one we wanted to be on,” said Vargason. “We had some tough games and lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday, but that shows the resiliency of these girls, to come out and battle and get a win.”
Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen each had a goal and assisted the other in picking up the win.
At the 29 minute mark, Jensen found Guyer in a scramble inside the goal box to break the Trojans into the scoring column.
“It’s been a long time coming (for Guyer),” said Vargason. “She’s been real close a lot of times and has done a lot of good things, but she just hasn’t had that confidence. I’m hoping this is what builds that confidence for her because she’s a good player.
“She was in the right place at the right time and buried it.”
The Trojans then escaped several huge attempts by the Cyclones, thanks to the ball security skills of Edria Brummer, for much of the rest of the game. Finally, the Trojans’ insurance goal came in the 77th minute, when Guyer connected to Jensen from the left side.
“We floated the ball into a danger spot and Jada took care of it and I was very happy for that,” said Vargason. “About 10 minutes before that (Brummer) had a huge save and we came down and scored so that was huge to get that save.”
Brummer had eight saves on the night.
The Trojans (4-5, 2-2 Hawkeye Ten Conference) return to action Monday when they travel to Greenfield for a non-conference game against Nodaway Valley, which has a cooperative program with West Central Valley.
“We’ve got some things to clean up by Monday,” said Vargason, “but I thought our girls competed hard and played hard.”