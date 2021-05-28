PANORA – Many fans were possibly thinking Friday's Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup pitting Atlantic vs. Panorama would be a shooter's dream.
Things didn't work out that way.
Instead for the Trojans, the game tended to be close to what the past couple of games were: Offensively, not producing enough to generate meaningful offense.
Panorama did, and that's why they're moving on to Wednesday's regional semifinals, a 7-0 victory in hand.
"It's just offensively, we haven't been producing the way we've needed to and that's on me," said coach Dan Vargason. "I've got to give us some other players that keyed in on Jada Jensen ... and make some adjustments going into next year."
The Panthers got a pair of quick goals in the game's first 10 minutes, the first from Emma Waddle off the left side before she assisted Audrey Cmelik on the game's second goal. That seemed to knock the Trojans on their heels early.
The Trojans trailed 5-0 at halftime as the Panther defense cut off leading scorer Jensen, their leading scorer, all evening long. The secondary threat never really emerged as the Panthers went on to ice the victory with a pair of late goals.
Despite the loss, the Trojans still have a lot they accomplished this season. A 10-8 record and 43 goals, one of the program's best during at least the Varsity Bound Iowa/QuikStats Iowa era.
"I'm proud of our kids and everything we've accomplished this season," said Vargason. "It wasn't our night ... but I thought we competed. We went down 5-0 and in the second half and changed our tune. We've got a lot of kids injured and beat up and that's something we've got to continue to get recovered for next sports and that."
There were seven seniors who played their last game: Grace Barkley, Hannah Carlson, Nellie Grooms, Tatum Grubbs, Taylor McCreedy, Maycie Waters and Brianna Wilson. Vargason had great words for each of them -- Barkley and Carlson who played strong defense; Grooms, a dual-sport athlete who patrolled the goal in her first year out; Grubbs, who despite a torn ACL came to practice every day and helped support the team; McCreedy, another dual-sport athlete whose athleticism and heart shone through; Waters, a stopper who played all but six minutes this season; and Wilson, the hard worker.
"We've got 10 or 11 players back and we're going to need more than that (next year)," said Vargason. "You see basketball players, runners, volleyball ... we need to get our kids in more things and that's going to be our big focal point – being multi-sport kids."