It’s ‘E’ for excellent – as in excellent performances for Atlantic athletes whose name begins with ‘E’.
E, as in Edria, and E, as in Ethan.
Edria Brummer, a sophomore on the girls’ soccer team, has compiled 76 saves on the season, including 16 in a hard-fought 4-3 loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert Monday night.
Ethan Sturm, a junior for the Trojan boys’ tennis squad, picked up impressive wins over Harlan and Red Oak this week, and also went 3-0 in rolling to a No. 2 singles championship at the Trojan Invitational last Saturday, April 24.
Thanks for proving ‘E’ means excellent, Edria and Ethan!