GRISWOLD – Griswold senior Jenna Reynolds improved her game by four strokes on the back nine, and the resulting 94 was good enough to win medalist honors at the Corner Conference girls' golf meet Tuesday afternoon at Griswold Golf & Country Club.
Reynolds had a 49 on the front nine, but ended with a 45 on the back side to win the title.
Three Sidney girls – Avery Dowling, Fiath Brumbaugh and Eve Brumbaugh – took the other top-4 medals as the Cowgirls won the conference title, 426 to the runner-up Tigers' 446.
Also scoring for Griswold were fifth-place finisher Mikala Pelzer with a 111, Lindsey Keiser (118) and Britney Nelson (123).
For the boys, Griswold finished third behind seventh-place finisher Caleb Oakleaf, who finished with a 100.
Also scoring were Kam Brownles (107), Tate Steinhoff (115) and Brayden Stirek (121).
Fremont-Mills' Cooper Langfelt and his 86 was good for medalist honors. The Knights were team champions with a 370, or 26 strokes ahead of Sidney. Griswold finished with a 443.
Corner Conference golf
Tuesday, May 11, at Griswold Golf & Country Club
Boys
Team results: 1. Fremont Mills 370, 2. Sidney 396, 3. Griswold 443, 4. Essex 450, 5. East Mills 496.
Medal winners: 1. Cooper Langfelt (FM) 86, 2. Kyle Beam (S) 86, 3. Owen Thompson (FM) 91, 4. Cole Jorgensen (92).
Griswold results: Caleb Oakleaf 100, Kam Brownlee 107, Tate Steinhoff 115, Brayden Stirek 121, Mike Kunze 132, Cooper Harrison 133.
Girls
Team results: 1. Sidney 426, 2. Griswold 446, 3. Essex 483, 4. East Mills 573.
Medal winners: 1. Jenna Reynolds (Gris) 94, 2. Avery Dowling (S) 100, 3. Faith Brumbaugh (S) 104, 4. Eve Brumbaugh 110.
Griswold results: Reynolds 94, Mikala Pelzer 111, Linsey Keiser 118, Britney Nelson 123, Brooke Berg 125.