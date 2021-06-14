SHENANDOAH – When you score 29 runs, including 16 in one of those games, it’s usually a given that your team will win.
With Atlantic ... uh ... yes, that’s what happened against Shenandoah.
The Trojans’ bats came alive and pounded out 10 hits in the 13-1 opener, before really turning on the juice and getting 13 more in a 16-0 rout in the nightcap.
In that nightcap, Alyssa Derby and Olivia Engler each had two-run home runs, with Engler’s coming as part of a six-run second to break the game open early. Derby’s made it 10-0 after three and the rout was on.
Madison Huddleson, Caroline Pellett, Madison Botos and Engler each had RBIs in the fourth inning to end the game early. Kennedy Goergen pitched a no-hitter, striking out six and walking just one.
A leadoff triple in the opening game’s first inning resulted in the Mustangs’ lone run of the night.
Atlantic is now 16-3 and will have its big day today when the Trojans play on their newly-rebuilt softball field. Opponent is Council Bluffs St. Albert, and it’s a doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.