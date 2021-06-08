MARSHALLTOWN – The Atlantic entry at this year's Iowa Class 1A co-ed golf meet, Drey Newell and Lexi Noelck, finished 32nd at this year's meet.
The Trojan duo, the senior Newell and the sophomore Noelck, finished with an 18-hole score of 96 at Tuesday's meet. They were the only team from the News-Telegraph coverage area to compete at this year's meet.
"We didn't compete as well as we had hoped to today but we had fun," said Kathy Hobson, the Atlantic girls' golf coach who oversaw this year's co-ed unit. "(Newell and Noelck) had a streak of six to eight holes that went really well, but had some struggles on some others. We did birdie one hole, actually almost eagled it."