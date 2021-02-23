CLASS 3A

ADM 54, Harlan 44

Algona 50, Boone 42

Atlantic 53, Creston 47

Ballard 73, Saydel 19

Bondurant-Farrar 49, Nevada 46

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Marion 33

Central DeWitt 52, Center Point-Urbana 51 (OT)

Clear Lake 57, Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL 49

Crestwood 73, Charles City 68

Dallas Center-Grimes 85, Perry 12

Davenport Assumption 65, Fairfield 48

Decorah 69, Independence 46

Gilbert 58, North Polk 53

Glenwood 75, Clarke 48

Grinnell 69, Clear Creek Amana 58

Humboldt 78, Webster City 45

LeMars 61, Sioux City Heelan 43

Maquoketa 47, West Delaware 46

Monticello 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 26

Mount Pleasant 50, Keokuk 46

Mount Vernon 77, Fort Madison 62

Newton 59, Knoxville 55

Pella 100, Centerville 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Denison-Schleswig 23

Solon 64, South Tama 30

Storm Lake 66, MOC-Floyd Valley 54

Washington 49, Oskaloosa 37

Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Dubuque Wahlert 56

Western Dubuque 80, Benton Community 48

Winterset 67, Carlisle 31

CLASS 4A

Bettendorf 50, Burlington 48

Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 43

Des Moines East 82, Des Moines North 70

Des Moines Hoover 60, Fort Dodge 40

Dubuque Senior 69, Davenport West 58

Indianola 69, Des Moines Lincoln 56

Iowa City High 56, Waterloo East 54

Linn-Mar 53, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51

Marshalltown 58, Des Moines Hoover 44

Muscatine 85, Clinton 66

Norwalk 71, Mason City 62

Sioux City East 75, Sioux City North 43

Sioux City West 78, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 40

Urbandale 66, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 46

Waterloo West 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51

