CLASS 3A
ADM 54, Harlan 44
Algona 50, Boone 42
Atlantic 53, Creston 47
Ballard 73, Saydel 19
Bondurant-Farrar 49, Nevada 46
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Marion 33
Central DeWitt 52, Center Point-Urbana 51 (OT)
Clear Lake 57, Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL 49
Crestwood 73, Charles City 68
Dallas Center-Grimes 85, Perry 12
Davenport Assumption 65, Fairfield 48
Decorah 69, Independence 46
Gilbert 58, North Polk 53
Glenwood 75, Clarke 48
Grinnell 69, Clear Creek Amana 58
Humboldt 78, Webster City 45
LeMars 61, Sioux City Heelan 43
Maquoketa 47, West Delaware 46
Monticello 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 26
Mount Pleasant 50, Keokuk 46
Mount Vernon 77, Fort Madison 62
Newton 59, Knoxville 55
Pella 100, Centerville 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Denison-Schleswig 23
Solon 64, South Tama 30
Storm Lake 66, MOC-Floyd Valley 54
Washington 49, Oskaloosa 37
Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Dubuque Wahlert 56
Western Dubuque 80, Benton Community 48
Winterset 67, Carlisle 31
CLASS 4A
Bettendorf 50, Burlington 48
Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 43
Des Moines East 82, Des Moines North 70
Des Moines Hoover 60, Fort Dodge 40
Dubuque Senior 69, Davenport West 58
Indianola 69, Des Moines Lincoln 56
Iowa City High 56, Waterloo East 54
Linn-Mar 53, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51
Marshalltown 58, Des Moines Hoover 44
Muscatine 85, Clinton 66
Norwalk 71, Mason City 62
Sioux City East 75, Sioux City North 43
Sioux City West 78, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 40
Urbandale 66, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 46
Waterloo West 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 51