ATLANTIC – The final scores are in for Saturday's Day 2 of Tournament of Champions at Atlantic Golf & Country Club's Championship Division.
Andrew Martin, who was in second place Friday with a 69, has a one-stoke advantage after Day 2, with a 1-under 68 to finish with a 137, 1 under cumulatively. He's a past champion.
Also in the top 4: Ross Martens, the River Valley Golf Club representative with a 2-under 67 to match his Day 1 71; he's got an even-par 138. Zach Christianson, representing his home course, had his second 69 in a row to finish with a 138 as well; that's a tie for second.
Past champion Derek Jacobsen had an even-par 69, improving by two strokes from Friday to finish Day 2 with a cumulative 140, two strokes over par.
Chris Nelson, a past champion who led after Day 1 with a 68, dropped back to sixth after a 73 on Day 2; he's at 141, tied for fifth with fellow past TOC winner Nathan Zimmerman, who had a 70 on Day 2.
Senior Division: Ron Peterson extended his lead to four strokes over Darron Baker and Del Miller. Peterson had a 71 Saturday to card a 141 going into the final day.
Baker and Miller who have 145s to tie for second after Day 2.
Super Senior Division: Scott Willmott leads the Super Senior division with a 144, having fired back-to-back 72s.
Willmott, of Sloan Golf Club, is ahead of Arnie Leistad by one strike; Leistad finished with a 72, one better than Friday, to finish with a 145. Third is John Willmore. Both Leistad and Willmore are past champions.
Day 3 will wrap up the 2021 tournament; final day of play kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Full results and Sunday tee times are at http://theagcc.com.