CLARINDA – The first game of Atlantic’s doubleheader against Clarinda Tuesday night saw the Trojans do most of the things needed to win games.
Pitchers threw strikes, batters put the ball in play and the base runners stole bases.
The nightcap, few of those things went right. The Trojans had several errors, mustered up just four hits and the pitchers struggled to find the strike zone.
The end result: a 9-7 thriller of a win in the first game, a 13-3 five-inning loss in the nightcap at historic Eberly Field.
“It was a tale of two games ... on the hill and in our approaches at the plate,” said coach Joe Brummer, whose team is now 2-1 on the season.
In the opening game, a seven-run fifth inning boosted the Trojans to a 9-2 lead, and they needed almost every one of those runs as the Cardinals rolled back in the final two innings.
Wyatt Redinbaugh picked up the save as he struck out the final batter with two runners, including the tying run at second, on board.
Bodie Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the opener, while Garrett McLaren had three RBI in going 1-for-4. “Those two did a really nice job in the 4-and-5 hole, getting production and runs,” said Brummer.
Despite the lack of success in the nightcap, there were a few positives. Gunner Kirchhoff had a pair of singles in a 2-for-3 night, while Grant Sturm had a triple that produced an RBI.
The Trojans are on the road tonight when they take on Carroll Kuemper Catholic at another historic venue, Merchants Park.