HUXLEY – The good thing about playing tough teams early in the season is that they expose your weaknesses and help you determine what needs to be worked on.
Ballard provided that tough lesson early on for Atlantic, hanging a surprising 12-2 loss on the Class 3A No. 5 Trojans in Friday's non-district game.
The Trojans did strike first, when Madison Botos took advantage of a pair of Bomber errors, reaching on a wide throw from shortstop then scoring on another mistake at first base on a squeeze play by Alyssa Derby.
But the rest of the highlights were far and few between, and a five-run fifth inning, with an error and other mental miscues, set the tone for the rest of the game. The Trojans did score again on Botos' RBI single in the fourth but couldn't take advantage of several other key opportunities to get back into the game.
Ballard – likely better than their 1-4 record indicates, especially given they play in the Raccoon River Conference, one of the top Class 3A/4A leagues in the state – finished the rout in the sixth inning with three runs.
The Trojans (2-1) will now refocus their attention to a busy week with their Hawkeye Ten Conference opener against what is expected to be an improved Clarinda team, before entertaining Class 1A No. 12 Exira-EHK on Thursday.