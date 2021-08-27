GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers stunned the Greene County Rams 29-27 in overtime to pick up their first win of the season.
The Rams started with the ball, but were quickly stopped by the Chargers stingy defense. Charger running back Charlie Crawford called for a fair catch on Greene County’s 45-yard-line. However, on the next play from scrimmage, the Chargers coughed the ball up, giving the Rams another chance at redemption. Greene County went three-and-out, punting the ball the ACGC on their own eight-yard-line. Crawford and running back Gavin Cornelison marched the ball down the field in a determined race to score the first touchdown of the new season.
Greene County opened the next series with an incomplete pass from their 26-yard-line. The Rams again went three-and-out, turning the ball back over to the Charger offense.
Early in the second quarter, Charger quarterback Brock Littler found himself on the ground in the backfield, taking his first sack of the night. The Chargers turned the ball over on downs at the Ram 25-yard-line. However, Greene County was unable to capitalize on the turnover, ending the series with a very short kick to the Greene County 29-yard-line.
The Chargers took advantage of the short field, with Littler getting his revenge by scoring the touchdown on a quarterback keeper to stretch the lead to 14-0 with 3:59 remaining in the first half.
The Rams again went three-and-out, leading to a punt to the Charger 7-yard-line.
ACGC again charged down the field, with the help of a targeting penalty against the Rams. With 29.3 seconds remaining in the first half, Littler threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ben Marsh to take a 21-0 lead.
Greene County’s offense came back out, blazing down the field to score a half-ending touchdown, with point-three seconds remaining on the clock, cutting the Charger lead to 21-7 at half.
The second half opened with the Chargers running the ball and getting within striking distance of the end zone, only to have the Rams make a drive-killing interception in the end zone, running the ball back out to the Greene County-25 yard-line.
The Rams made a long-sustained drive down the field, scoring another touchdown with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, coming within a touchdown of the Chargers.
The remainder of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with the Rams scoring the game-tying touchdown with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Rams kicked the ball out-of-bounds after the touchdown, resulting in a penalty which gave ACGC excellent field position. Cornelison, Littler, and Crawford marched the ball down the field to the 14-yard-line, where Crawford set up to kick the game-winning field goal with eight-seconds remaining. However, this wasn’t to be, as the cagey Rams blocked the field goal, taking the game into overtime.
Greene County won the toss, and the ball was placed on the 10-yard-line to begin overtime. The Rams plowed past the Charger defense, scoring easily. Greene County’s celebration was ended quickly as the extra point was blocked.
The ball again was placed on the 10-yard-line. Littler charged the ball on a quarterback keeper to the six-yard-line. Cornelison then punched the ball in for the tying touchdown. The Rams called a time-out before the Chargers could kick the game-winning field goal. When they returned to the field of play, the Chargers changed the play, calling a 2-point-conversion. Cornelison drove the ball across the goal line, giving the Chargers a 29-27 win in overtime.
Cornelison was upbeat after the win.
“I’ve got to thank my line,” he said. “The front guys are the best.”
Charger Head Coach Cody Matthewson was proud of his team, but felt there were areas the team could have played better.
“We never should have been in that position,” he said. “But our guys showed perseverance.”
Matthewson said it was a team decision to go for two points in overtime.
Marsh gave his backfield praise in the win.
“It was all the backfield,” he said. “The sold the fakes on the run. I give all the credit to the backfield. We have the best backfield in 2A.”
Matthewson said he has had next week’s contest against Woodward-Granger circled on his calendar for 365 days, after last season’s tough 27-14 loss at home. This year, the Chargers will travel to Woodward for a non-district tilt against the Hawks. Both teams will be 1-0, after Woodward defeated Madrid 33-0.