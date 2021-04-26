The Atlantic tennis teams dominated Harlan on the courts Monday afternoon, the boys’ posting a shutout and the girls’ winning all three doubles sets in the victory.
The boys won 9-0, with the Sturm brothers headlining after coming fresh off singles titles at their own Trojan Invitational over the weekend. Grant Sturm won at No. 1 singles, beating Brock Bruns who retired after a 6-2 score, while Ethan Sturm downed Mitchell Rueschenberg at No. 2 singles 10-1. Bodie Johnson, Dayton Templeton, Hunter Weppler and Bryan York also won.
The sextet came back to sweep the doubles, the Sturms at No. 1, Johnson-Templeton at No. 2 and Weppler-York at No. 3.
The girls’ team won all three doubles matches in a 7-2 victory. The Grooms twins, Nellie and Tessa, and Genevieve Martinez-Olivia Engler each took 8-1 wins, while Addi Schmitt teamed with Molly McFadden to win 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.