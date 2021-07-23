FORT DODGE – The sting of a tough 3-0 loss to Williamsburg in Friday’s Iowa Class 3A state third-place game will subside quickly enough.
Have coach Terry Hinzmann speak about the season, it’s only good things.
“You’ve got to speak to the seniors. They came here as eighth graders and they’ve wanted to get themselves back here ... and they’ve accomplished that goal. They fell short in a couple of games, but I don’t think that’s the defining moment of the season.
“I think we can pick out a couple of dozen things,” he continued, referring to the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, the regional final victory over MOC-Floyd Valley, a school-record 34 wins, and what will go down as one of the most memorable state tournament games, a 10-9 11-inning marathon victory over Anamosa in Monday’s quarterfinal contest. “This one will sting as the one against Davenport Assumption will, but going a week from now, a month from now, their 10-year class reunion they’ll talk about the Anamosa game ... those sort of things. You can’t possibly be more proud of this group of kids than this group behind me.”
So many great things.
In the bid to put a perfect cap on the season and rebound from the loss to Assumption less than 48 hours earlier, things fell just a little bit short.
A two-run single by Carly Campbell in the third inning gave the Raiders the runs they needed. They’d add to that in the fifth on an RBI by Raider five-year letterwinner Charlotte Wetjen and that was all the scoring in the game.
The Trojans had their best chance in the seventh inning, when Olivia Engler led off with a single and a bloop grounder in the infield got Kennedy Goergen on. Lauren Nicholas was hit by a pitch with one out, but Raider ace Peyton Driscoll (in relief of Jayden Kennebeck, who got a senior-year start) struck out Caroline Pellett and Ava Rush and that was the game.
“We battled back Monday and we battled back again today,” said Hinzmann. “That was the last thing as we left the field ... that we expect nothing less from them and we got to find a way to scrap and win and I thought we did that today. We just came up a little bit short against a really good pitcher.”
Seven seniors ended their careers on Iowa Central Field, in a Harlan Rogers Sports Complex facility that one of them – Engler, bound for Iowa Central Community College, just down the road – will play on in college. Besides Engler, there was Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Gardner, Goergen, Nicholas and Pellett who were part of the senior group. Six of them are academic all-state, meaning this team is good at managing everything they’re involved in and still finding ways to be successful on the field.
“It’s been a fun season, it’s been full of ups and downs, more ups than downs and it’s been successful,” said Hinzmann.
Top underclassmen expected to return in 2022 are juniors Jada Jensen and Malena Woodward, and sophomores Madison Huddleson, Abby Smith and Ava Rush. Freshman Claire Pellett was a frequent pinch runner and will be among the top underclassmen who’ll be looking to break into the starting lineup.
“Getting the state quarterfinal win over Anamosa was a big stepping stone and that’s what we told the underclassmen, the expectation that we’ve got to build on,” he said, noting that after a few weeks off there the returning letterwinners will get back to work. “I think the girls are ready to accept the challenge. They may have had secondary roles on the team but now it’ll be their turn.”