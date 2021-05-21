The focus ahead is on Saturday for the Atlantic track teams.
After coming in with a good time from the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet, the Trojan boys' distance medley relay was perhaps looking for a top-8 finish and to medal.
Plans didn't quite work out that way.
The Trojan foursome of Gannon O'Hara, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix and Craig Alan Becker finished in 3:36.82, good for 10th place, the best finish for the boys at Friday's second day of the state meet in Des Moines.
The time was just off their season best of 3:36.42, which was the fifth-best coming into the state meet. Humboldt won the title with a time of 3:30.11.
Becker took the anchor leg, the 800-meter one, starting in eighth place in the third heat. At one point, in the final 400 meters he nearly eclipsed the back half of the pack but couldn't hold it. Still, he finished strong in this, his senior-year state debut and the first of his three events.
"I mean, other than the result, we still ran our normal time coming in the race. There's nothing to be mad about," said Mullenix, a senior, just after completing his final event of his high school career.
"It was their day. They just boosted out of the corner," added Vance, also a senior.
Becker also noted how Mullenix and Vance battled hard against good competition earlier in the day.
"To see them honestly come back, not complain and just go do it, that's really cool seeing and that's why I like being a part of this team," he said.
Becker has a big day ahead of him Saturday, with the 800- and 1600-meter runs. He is among one of the favorites to win the 800 and place well within the top eight – and medal – in the 1600.
"Big day (today), just got to get cooled down. Just got to savor today and focus on what I can do today to get ready for what's up ahead," he said.
GIRLS ALSO FOCUSING
Each of the participants in Friday's 4x400-meter relay will be in action at least one more time, several of them twice.
Senior Haley Rasmussen and sophomore Chloe Mullenix are each in the sprint medley relay. Ava Rush, a sophomore, has the 800-meter run. And Taylor McCreedy, the senior, will finish her illustrious career in a Trojan uniform by running the 1500.
For the four of them, it's only looking ahead after a 14th-place showing in the girls' 4x400-meter relay prelims, with a time of 4:12.98.
"Tomorrow, I'm just going to focus on running the best race I can and having fun with it in my last race in this uniform and as a high schooler," said McCreedy. "Tomorrow this race is going to be full of emotion but I'm just going to go out there and do the best I can."
It's just controlling what can be controlled, added Rasmussen.
"And let the rest fall into place," she said.
Also Friday:
* Boys' 110-meter hurdles: Colin Mullenix was eliminated after placing 10th in the preliminary heat, with a time of 15.63.
* Boys' 400-meter hurdles: Colin Mullenix was in at 57.64 and came in 11th, while Zane Vance finished in 57.80 to place 15th.
* Girls' 400-meter hurdles: Chloe Mullenix finished with a time of 1:10.84, good for 18th place.
