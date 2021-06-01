CLARINDA – After a tough loss just a few days earlier, Atlantic softball coach Terry Hinzmann laid out his case to his team.
It was mainly to the seniors, but the others were in on the challenge as well: Come back and get back in the win column, instead of follow up last Friday’s not-so-good game against Ballard with another bad performance.
Thirty-one runs later, it was clear the Trojans got the message.
Wins of 17-0 and 14-0 Tuesday night at Clarinda sent a message, and maybe to even the state’s elite: Class 3A No. 5 Atlantic is one of the state’s best teams, and the loss just a few days earlier was just a blip on the radar.
“All the way up and down the lineup, our pitchers did a fantastic job in the circle ... and many of the young kids we brought off the bench got the bat on the ball,” said Hinzmann.
The Trojans got 15 hits in the opener, and each of the starters got at least one hit. Alyssa Derby had five RBI, while Olivia Engler had a home run that produced two RBI. An 11-run second inning was the key blow.
Engler pitched a three-hit shutout, giving up just one walk in the opener. Kennedy Goergen twirled a one-hitter in the nightcap.
The Trojans, now 4-1 on the year, host Exira-EHK on Thursday at the Atlantic Little League Diamonds.