DES MOINES – Two fifth-place medals, two different emotions.
It was quite apparent Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker wasn’t very happy after finishing fifth in the 800-meter run Saturday morning in the third and final day of the Iowa Class 3A state track meet at Drake Stadium.
“I definitely feel a lot better (about the 1600-meter run),” admitted Becker after the latter of the two runs, in which he finished with a 4:24.32, holding off elite runners from Center Point-Urbana and MOC-Floyd Valley to take home a top-5 finish. “Same placing but as far as personal progress, a three-second PR is better than a two-second deficit (in the 800).
“I’m just glad I came back and was relaxed,” he continued. “I had positive thoughts coming in and just go run and have fun. It worked out and I’m glad it did.”
Earlier, Becker did nail down a 1:58.21 time in the 800. Roughly two seconds better than his state qualifying meet time, and a second off his Drake Relays qualifying standard, but two second deficit from his Drake runner-up finish.
To say the least, he was disappointed with his performance, this in a race he was one of the favorites to win.
But he refocused and re-energized himself, and like the competitor he has shown himself to be in his three seasons, he raced a determined style and finished as one of the state’s best.
“The first two laps were pretty wacky, and first two laps I didn’t know where I was,” he said. “But I think I was on pace for a 4:30 (finish) and then we started booking it really quick. The last lap ... I tried to hang on and that’s what I did.”
In both races, Becker was able to keep the pace up pretty well with the elite runners. Although he tried to make his move in the 800, things didn’t quite work out as he had hoped. In the 1600, his kick worked better and he was able to hold off several runners for his finish.
Becker saw several of the 1600-meter runners before, some in the earlier 800-meter run and a few during the cross country season. One of those runners, ADM’s Nate Muller, swept the 800 and 1600.
“I’ve been blessed to have growing up in that running stage and looking forward to what’s coming up next,” he said.
Saturday was also a time for the runners to share their faith together. Prior to the 1600 – and again before the girls’ Class 3A 1500 – several of the runners from their respective races gathered for prayer.
“It’s what its truly about, coming together and glorifying God,” said Becker.
The pair of fifth-place medals, both hard-earned and well-deserved, marked the end of a tough state meet for the Trojans. The team competed well and had several finishes just outside of placing in the top-eight. The Trojans this year came away with eight points, good for a 28th-place team finish out of 43 teams that scored.
Besides Becker, finishing their track careers were Colin Mullenix, Garrett Reynolds, Colten Tasto, Zane Vance and Joe Weaver. But several underclassmen also saw time on the Blue Oval, and they’ll be the ones to keep the tradition of success going.
Pella was the Class 3A boys’ team winner
EMOTIONAL DAY
It had yet to hit Taylor McCreedy the aftermath of finishing her final high school race.
It was a 22nd-place showing in the girls’ 1500-meter run, and a time of 5:19.39.
“It’s definitely going to hit me in a little bit with everything settles down and on the way home it’s going to hit me,” she said. “But it’s not like I’m completely done the rest of my life.
“One of the things that’s going to hit me is not having the same team I’ve been used to, the girls I’ve grown up with,” she continued. “Most of my friends are in track and I’ll likely see in college, too, which will be fun down the road. I’m excited to see them succeed.”
As was the case with the boys’ before their final race, McCreedy and several of the runners she’d run against in the 1500 gathered for a pre-race prayer ... a testament to the faith that has carried her through her entire athletic career for Atlantic.
Haley Rasmussen also had bunch of emotions racing through her mind as she wrapped up her final two high school races.
“It’s just been great to run for Atlantic, but to finish in the finals in the 200, that’s my goal,” she said. I just knew I had to go out there and run my race. I’m glad where I finished and I just wanted to go out there and have fun.”
After running anchor on the sprint medley relay, pacing them to a 10th-place finish in 1:52.79, she completed her career with a sixth-place medal in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.75.
Running with Rasmussen on the sprint relay were fellow seniors Alyssa Derby and Caroline Pellett, along with sophomore Chloe Mullenix.
The Trojans’ other girls’ entry from Saturday was the 800-meter run, where sophomore Ava Rush finished with a time of 2:26.31, placing her 19th.
The Trojans placed 34th as a team, all the points scored off Rasmussen, including an eighth-place finish in Thursday’s 400-meter run. Dubuque Wahlert was the team champion.