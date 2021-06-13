CRESTON – Two more games, another split for the Atlantic softball team.
The Trojans began with a 10-2 victory over Mount Ayr before falling to Class 4A's second-ranked team, Dallas Center-Grimes, 4-0.
Against Mount Ayr, the Trojans used a pair of four-run innings, coming, in the third and fourth innings, to blow the game open. Malena Woodward had a two-run RBI to score to begin the big rally, with Madison Huddleson adding another RBI later in the third to increase the lead.
Huddleson had another RBI in the fourth, and along with Alyssa Derby helped bat in runs to make the score 10-1. The Pirates best chance to try to climb back into the game was the fourth, but only got one run out of the deal. With runners at second and third with nobody out, a pop fly to the pitcher, a fly to right and a grounder to third ended the threat.
The Trojans battled hard against DC-G, a perennial state semifinalist in Class 4A, striking out just four times. So they put the ball in play, but the only problem was the ball seemed to find Mustang fielders. As such, the Trojans had just three baserunners all game, two off hits and another on a fielder's choice, all coming in the sixth inning or later.
The Mustangs put the game away in the seventh with a pair of runs to establish the 4-0 final.
Olivia Engler allowed six hits and struck out six in taking the loss. Several younger players saw action in the contest.
The Trojans, ranked seventh in Class 3A, now sit at 14-3 on the year with Monday's doubleheader at Shenandoah up next. Tuesday night is opening night at the renovated softball and baseball fields, with the Trojan softball team taking on Council Bluffs St. Albert in a varsity doubleheader.