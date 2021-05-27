WATERLOO – When the brother tandem of Grant and Ethan Sturm open up today’s Iowa Class 1A boys’ state tennis meet today, they’ll see a familiar foe.
The Sturm brothers drew Carroll Kuemper’s Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe for their first-round matchup, at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
The Trojan duo, comprised of senior Grant and junior Ethan, defeated Hicks-Soppe 10-8 during their only regular-season meeting en route to a 16-2 overall season.
A win over Hicks-Soppe places them in the second round, where they will face either fourth-seeded Gabe Anderson-Caden Branum of Decorah, or Grinnell’s AJ Wilkins-Calvin Jaworski.
The top overall seed is the Cedar Rapids Xavier tandem of Brady Horstmann,-Matthew Schmit, whom the Sturms – if they win their first-round match and then knock off their second-round foe, could face.
Coach Mike McDermott, who has had at least one state competitor every year since becoming head tennis coach in 2014 (with the exception of last year’s pandemic-cancelled season) likes the Sturms’ chances.
Grant Sturm had qualified for the singles draw in 2019 as a sophomore, his first year out for the sport.
“When you get to state you have to play your best to advance, and this is just capping off a great season for them,” he said. “I think just their movement and communication on the court has been great, and that’s imperative to playing good doubles.”
Also in their favor is their competition in many other sports.
“They’re super as far as playing but super people too,” said McDermott. “They’re always on time and cordial on and off the field and just great competitors.”
The tournaments are today and Saturday. Play starts at 9:30 each morning. Medals are given for the top eight finishers, with those matches determined through Saturday’s placement matches. The state championship match in doubles is set for 2 p.m.; the third-place match is at 1:30 p.m.
Iowa Class 1A boys’ state tennis tournament
First-round matches, 9:30 a.m.
Upper half: Horstmann-Schmit (Cedar Rapids Xavier) (1) vs. Upah-Watson (Ballard); Blackford-Shinelar (Marion) vs. Saengchanpheng-Lopez (Storm Lake); Sturm-Sturm (Atlantic) vs. Hicks-Soppe (Carroll Kuemper Catholic); Anderson-Branum (Decorah) (4) vs. Wilkins-Joworski (Grinnell).
Lower half: Fair-Freiburger (Dubuque Wahlert) (3) vs. Coe-Courter (Cedar Rapids Xavier); Dahm-Reis (Denison-Schleswig) vs. Finegan-Schuster (Shenandoah); McPartland-Zehr (Boone) vs. Dobson-Haag (Waterloo Columbus); Edward-Thompson (Pella) (2) vs. Steele-Feldman (Spencer).
Further rounds
Second-round and consolation – later on Friday.
Semifinals and more consolation – 10 a.m. Saturday.
Third-place – 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Championship – 2 p.m.