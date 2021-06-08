ATLANTIC – The filling of Atlantic's varsity boys' basketball coaching position appears to have moved quickly.
The school board is set to act on the hiring of Derek Hall, an assistant coach for the Trojans under now-departed coach Jeff Ebling, at today's school board meeting.
Ebling resigned his job as Atlantic's head coach after three seasons to take the head coaching job at Indianola. Ebling was 31-33 during his time as Trojans' head man, with his best season coming this past winter, when the team won a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and advanced to the Iowa Class 3A substate final against Dallas Center-Grimes.
Hall is currently an assistant coach for cross country and girls' track, and is one of three assistant coaches who was expected to remain with the Trojans' boys' basketball program, the other three being Zach Christianson, Dalton Franken Jacey Hoegh.
Jeremy Blake, another assistant coach, resigned to take the head job at Nodaway Valley just prior to Ebling's announcement that he was leaving the last week of May.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. today at the Atlantic High School media center.