CORNING – The Adams County Speedway welcomed 97 cars on Saturday night alongside of 32 semi’s for the annual 4-Wide Salute to Trucking Convoy presented by Custom Diesel Drivers Training Inc. and Keane Thummel Trucking.
LIBERTY REALTY COMPACTS
Saturdays Compact feature saw a new face finding his way to Miller Lite Victory Lane in a non-traditional way. Tom Steinbach and Dustin Sheppard led the field to the green for the 12 lap affair that would go caution free. The front pair battled for the win until national point leader Chris Vannausdle took the top spot late in the going from his 12th starting position to collect the win. However, in post-race inspection both Vannausdle and Steinbach were found to have illegally modified intakes, which would give Sheppard his first career ACS win. Bryan Vannausdle finished in second and now assumes the track point lead by 25 with two weeks to go. Matt Buchanan, Ryan Brown, and Andy Haley rounded out the top five.
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS B-MODS
Austin Paul stayed red hot on the ACS ½ mile, collecting his second win of the season in just his 3rd career start at ACS. Paul had to work from tenth on the grid to grab the win over Bryce Allen. Track point leader Jerod Weston collected another podium finish in third and extended his point lead to 71 over Shawn Kralik with just two weeks to go. Kralik finished in fourth and Josh Most in fifth.
CHAT MOBILITY HOBBY STOCKS
Atlantic’s Adam Hensel started the Hobby main event from the outside front row on Saturday night and raced his way to his first career victory at ACS in a caution free 15 lap feature. Hensel had to work for the win, holding off current point leader Jerid Lund by 1.033 seconds at the line. Defending track champion Tom Myers continued his pursuit of back-to-back titles with a third place run, while Bobby Key and Chris Bates rounded out the top five. Lund now holds a 27 point advantage over Myers while Matthew Hudson sits just 34 points out of the top spot.
NORTHLAND OIL STOCK CARS
Todd Van Eaton took early control from his front row starting position until a caution bunched the field just prior to the races half way point. Brad Derry who started in ninth was able to finally overhaul Van Eaton to score his 4th ACS win of the season over point leader Buck Schafroth. Steve Churchill finished in third, as VanEaton and Brock Badger finished out the top five. Schafroth now clings to a 5 point advantage over Derry for the season championship.
POET BIOREFINING MODIFIEDS
The 18 lap modified feature wrapped up the nights action, and would see Mark Karg jumping to the early race lead from his pole position. Fourth starting Brad Bergren used patience to work his way to the outside of Karg off the exit of turn two, taking the lead late in the race and going on to collect his 3rd win of the season. Karg recorded his best finish of the season coming home in second with Jesse Dennis in third. Tony Hardisty and Jeff Wiggins rounded out the top five. Heading into the final two weeks, Randy Foote maintains a slim 11 point advantage over Dennis for the track title.
COMING UP
ADDED BONUS $$$$ Next Saturday Nodaway Valley Equipment of Villisca steps up to the plate with an added $100 BONUS to the winner in each division. The O’Reilly Auto B-Mods will also battle it out in their annual 3-Wide Shootout presented by McCunn Specialty Firearms.
Poet Biorefing Modifieds:
1. 38X-Brad Bergren[4]; 2. 22-Mark Karg[1]; 3. 70-Jesse Dennis[10]; 4. 0-Tony Hardisty[7]; 5. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[6]; 6. 37- Randy Foote[9]; 7. 02-John Davis[2]; 8. 71-Jeff James[8]; 9. 137-Alison Davidson[5]; 10. 38-Craig Garner[3]; 11. 3CAndrew Clark[12]; 12. 11F-Colton Garside[16]; 13. 13F-Troy Fudge[17]; 14. 32-Dave Carlisle[15]; 15. 33-Ryan Stiens[13]; 16. 29-Monte Most[14]; 17. 3-Doug Burgess[11]; 18. 4-Rod Sprague[18]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:06:00.967 1. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[2]; 2. 02-John Davis[3]; 3. 70-Jesse Dennis[7]; 4. 38-Craig Garner[1]; 5. 71-Jeff James[6]; 6. 3-Doug Burgess[5]; 7. 13F-Troy Fudge[8]; 8. 4-Rod Sprague[9]; 9. 29-Monte Most[4]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:18.294 1. 38X-Brad Bergren[1]; 2. 22-Mark Karg[3]; 3. 0-Tony Hardisty[6]; 4. 137-Alison Davidson[5]; 5. 37-Randy Foote[7]; 6. 3CAndrew Clark[4]; 7. 11F-Colton Garside[8]; 8. 33-Ryan Stiens[2]; 9. 32-Dave Carlisle[9]
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 15 Laps | 00:21:05.768 1. 37D-Brad Derry[9]; 2. 92-Buck Schafroth[5]; 3. 55-Steve Churchill[8]; 4. V31-Todd VanEaton[2]; 5. 50B-Brock Badger[7]; 6. 96-Jason Rold[10]; 7. 31-Nick Woodard[4]; 8. 69-Matt Avila[11]; 9. 19-Donnie Pearson[6]; 10. 24-Rick Bissell[13]; 11. 51- Deven Schelm[14]; 12. 20-Lance Swartz[15]; 13. 5X-Cody Doolittle[17]; 14. 5-Joe Weaver[1]; 15. 20C-Connor Owens[16]; 16. 20X-Todd Owens[12]; 17. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:54.894 1. 92-Buck Schafroth[1]; 2. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]; 3. 31-Nick Woodard[4]; 4. 5-Joe Weaver[2]; 5. 55-Steve Churchill[6]; 6. 69-Matt Avila[7]; 7. 24-Rick Bissell[5]; 8. 51-Deven Schelm[9]; 9. 20C-Connor Owens[8]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:31.483 1. 37D-Brad Derry[5]; 2. V31-Todd VanEaton[1]; 3. 96-Jason Rold[6]; 4. 50B-Brock Badger[7]; 5. 19-Donnie Pearson[2]; 6. 20X-Todd Owens[8]; 7. 5X-Cody Doolittle[4]; 8. 20-Lance Swartz[3]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:15:46.538 1. 5A-Austin Paul[11]; 2. 16A-Bryce Allen[1]; 3. 86J-Jerod Weston[2]; 4. 0-Shawn Kralik[4]; 5. 92-Josh Most[12]; 6. 21-Cody Werner[10]; 7. 78-Evan Davis[8]; 8. 5-Josh Sink[15]; 9. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[5]; 10. 76-David Orr[13]; 11. 58-Hunter Poston[18]; 12. 37-Tyler Fudge[3]; 13. 88-Hayden Johnston[7]; 14. 86W-Willy Kirk[14]; 15. 62-Rick Barton[19]; 16. 09- Kenny Darnold Jr[17]; 17. 87X-steven biggerstaff[21]; 18. 20-Kirk McKay[22]; 19. 21R-Lance Most[9]; 20. 6B-Daniel Baudler[6]; 21. 32-Dillon Carlisle[16]; 22. 98-Elijah Hoyt[20]; 23. 34-Jeremy Horner[24]; 24. (DNS) 57M-Zach Marxen
Heat 1-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:04:34.596 1. 5A-Austin Paul[8]; 2. 8TTB-Tommy Hensley[6]; 3. 37-Tyler Fudge[2]; 4. 21R-Lance Most[3]; 5. 76-David Orr[5]; 6. 32- Dillon Carlisle[7]; 7. 62-Rick Barton[1]; 8. 20-Kirk McKay[4]
Heat 2- Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:11.883 1. 86J-Jerod Weston[2]; 2. 6B-Daniel Baudler[1]; 3. 16A-Bryce Allen[3]; 4. 21-Cody Werner[7]; 5. 86W-Willy Kirk[8]; 6. 09- Kenny Darnold Jr[4]; 7. 98-Elijah Hoyt[6]; 8. 57M-Zach Marxen[5]
Heat 3-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:23.473 1. 88-Hayden Johnston[2]; 2. 78-Evan Davis[3]; 3. 92-Josh Most[8]; 4. 0-Shawn Kralik[5]; 5. 5-Josh Sink[4]; 6. 58-Hunter Poston[1]; 7. 87X-steven biggerstaff[7]; 8. 34-Jeremy Horner[6]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:16:59.496 1. 7H-Adam Hensel[2]; 2. 95-Jerid Lund[8]; 3. 7-Tom Myers[10]; 4. 7K-Bobby Key[12]; 5. 104-Chris Bates[5]; 6. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[6]; 7. 10G-Dustin Grout[3]; 8. 22-Tanner Dixon[9]; 9. 40X-David Weeda[7]; 10. 38H-Matthew Hudson[17]; 11. 21- Bennett Johnson[4]; 12. 44-Ed Swanson[13]; 13. 33-Tim McCollum[16]; 14. 11F-Colton Garside[15]; 15. 52-Jerry Richards[18]; 16. 9-Brit Pellman[1]; 17. 18W-Kenton Walston[11]; 18. 22H-Eric Hensley[14]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:25.360 1. 40X-David Weeda[2]; 2. 10G-Dustin Grout[1]; 3. 104-Chris Bates[8]; 4. 22-Tanner Dixon[9]; 5. 21-Bennett Johnson[4]; 6. 18W-Kenton Walston[6]; 7. 44-Ed Swanson[7]; 8. 11F-Colton Garside[3]; 9. 38H-Matthew Hudson[5]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:33.640 1. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[1]; 2. 7H-Adam Hensel[3]; 3. 9-Brit Pellman[2]; 4. 95-Jerid Lund[4]; 5. 7-Tom Myers[9]; 6. 7K-Bobby Key[8]; 7. 22H-Eric Hensley[6]; 8. 33-Tim McCollum[7]; 9. 52-Jerry Richards[5]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:07:42.700 1. 23-Dustin Sheppard[2]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[11]; 3. 18-Matt Buchanan[3]; 4. 19-Ryan Brown[13]; 5. 35H-Andy Haley[6]; 6. 12-John Berg[10]; 7. 28-Andrew Akers[9]; 8. 69-Logan Richards[4]; 9. 27-Tyler Hoover[17]; 10. 99P-Justin Best[19]; 11. 11-Trvor Hayes[7]; 12. 357-Joe Roshto[14]; 13. 5-Zander Steiner[5]; 14. 01-Makade Wilson[15]; 15. 85-Cory Steinback[8]; 16. 14-David McClain[18]; 17. 73-Kelsi Kautz[16]; 18. (DNS) 74R-Cody Wilson; 19. (DQ) 15-Chris Vannausdle[12]; 20. (DQ) 007-Tom Steinbach[1]
Heat 1 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:03:04.828 1. 23-Dustin Sheppard[2]; 2. 007-Tom Steinbach[1]; 3. 12-John Berg[6]; 4. 85-Cory Steinback[3]; 5. 19-Ryan Brown[5]; 6. 73-Kelsi Kautz[7]; 7. 99P-Justin Best[4]
Heat 2 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:04:19.212 1. 35H-Andy Haley[1]; 2. 5-Zander Steiner[4]; 3. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[6]; 4. 18-Matt Buchanan[3]; 5. 357-Joe Roshto[5]; 6. 27-Tyler Hoover[7]; 7. 14-David McClain[2]
Heat 3 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:01:49.288 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[6]; 2. 69-Logan Richards[2]; 3. 28-Andrew Akers[5]; 4. 11-Trvor Hayes[4]; 5. 01-Makade Wilson[1]; 6. (DNS) 74R-Cody Wilson